Last week’s interview session with running backs coach Dell McGee was not expected to leave reporters with many lingering questions at the position for the Bulldogs, who kick off spring practice Monday afternoon.

Things went differently.

In response to a question regarding how the rotation would shake out behind Zamir White, McGee was quick to put an end to that suggestion.

“We don’t necessarily play seniority with any of our players; that’s why we have offseason work outs and spring ball,” McGee said. “A lot of our evaluation and setting of the depth chart will come from how they perform day in and day out, leading up to the spring game. It’s a constant battle with our guys at the running back position.”

In other words, despite the fact White returns as Georgia’s leading rusher with 779 yards and 11 touchdowns, the redshirt junior apparently will not be able to rely on his past results to reserve his spot as the starter next fall.

Although this is the sort of talk we hear annually from head coach Kirby Smart, one wonders if there might be a bit more truth in those statements than before.

Kendall Milton seemed to be trending in that direction as a true freshman before he tweaked his meniscus against Florida—a game he actually started before the injury forced him to miss the final three contests of the regular season.

Milton is back to 100 percent, and if anyone among the current group of running backs figures to cut into White’s carries, the former five star from California seems to be the best bet.

Although the two are similar runners in many respects, Milton is a bigger version, and despite last year’s injury, appears to be in a position to make an even larger impression this fall.

However, as fans have seen, running backs at Georgia are not limited to just one or two players sharing the load.

James Cook and Kenny McIntosh are different types of backs, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken proved last year that he’ll come up with different ways to put both in position for success by getting them in space, as well as playing integral roles in the passing game.

Look for even more of that this fall. When you account for sophomore Daijun Edwards and freshman Lovasea Carroll, it's obvious McGee is blessed with arguably as deep a group of backs as he's had in his six years at Georgia.

“We're very fortunate to have six guys who can actually help produce and play winning football for us. I love this time of year. If you look back to last year, we didn’t have a spring football season, and I think it’s close to being normal,” McGee said. “We still do have COVID-19 issues, but just being out there this morning and watching them run around and condition and push themselves is definitely a change from last year. We welcome that.”

Not very long ago, the thought of sharing time in the backfield would be an idea scorned by backs of this high caliber.

That’s no longer true.

The Bulldogs have a long history of boasting deep backfields where players are content to share the glory, something McGee says comes easy with this year’s group.

“We preach that from day one, because we want our players to embrace the grind but also love one another, whether you’re the star on Saturday or the walk-on that has to give the look to the defense,” he said. “That's something that has always been a part of my philosophy dealing with players: that we’re all in this together, and it takes a commitment from the entire room not to be jealous, to look outside of yourself, to learn and promote one another.”