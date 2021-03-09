UGASports - NBA Dawgs (all-star break)

Three former Bulldogs are making a name for themselves in the NBA this season. Since it's the NBA's all-star break, now's a perfect time to check in our their progress.

Last November, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards as the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. It was the first time for a Georgia player to be selected in that prestigious position in basketball. As a Dawg, Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game while adding 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. How will he do in the NBA? Well, in his first game, he came off the bench and scored 15 points and added four rebounds and four assists against the Pistons. It happened back on December 23rd. He didn't start until his 18th game, when his stats were almost identical to those from his first game. Edwards had 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists against the 76ers on January 29th. The rookie from Atlanta has experienced some highs and lows this season, with his career-high in points coming against the Lakers when he poured in 28 points on February 16th. In all, he has ten 20-point games this season, and has been averaging 21.3 in his last four games leading up to the break. Many NBA analysts think his crowning moment was what is possibly, as of now, the dunk of the year, in a game against the Raptors on February 19th.

(video courtesy of the NBA, FOX Sports, and House of Highlights) Edwards was named to the United States team at the Rising Stars event normally held during the all-star break, but the game was cancelled due to public limitations for that weekend. Here is a complete look at the rosters. He can play in the game next season, since it is includes first and second year players. So far this season, Edwards is near the top in many categories among NBA rookies.

Anthony Edwards - Season Stats and NBA Rookie Ranks Stats and Rookie Rank Current Leader Points per Game 14.9 (2nd) LaMelo Ball (15.8) Assists per Game 2.5 (4th) LaMelo Ball (6.3) Rebounds per Game 4.0 (8th) LaMelo Ball (6.0) Steals per Game 0.9 (9th) LaMelo Ball (1.6) 3-pt Field Goals Made 68 (4th) Siddiq Bey (72)

His 14.9 points per game in 36 contests comes out to 536 total points. In terms of most points in a season by a Georgia Bulldog rookie, he's climbing the charts quickly.

Most Points by a former Georgia Bulldog in NBA Rookie Season Season and Team Total Points Willie Anderson 1988-89 (Spurs) 1,508 Dominique Wilkins 1982-83 (Hawks) 1,434 Vern Fleming 1984-85 (Pacers) 1,126 Tim Bassett 1976-77 (Nets) 687 Jarvis Hayes 2003-04 (Wizards) 673 Anthony Edwards 2020-21 (Timberwolves) 536 Alec Kessler 1990-91 (Heat) 486 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 2013-14 (Pistons) 470 Shandon Anderson 1996-97 (Jazz) 386

When Edwards was selected in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, he became the first Georgia player to be selected in the opening group since Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was the eighth overall pick for the Detroit Pistons in 2013. KCP has had a solid career on the court. Last season he became just the second former Bulldog to win an NBA Championship (Shandon Anderson), as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This season he's an important part of the team. He has started all 33 games for the Lakers this season and is averaging 8.7 points per game (it's hard to score in batches when you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your side). For his career, the former SEC Player of the Year is averaging 11.4 points per game. His 6,526 career points continues to climb the charts and will soon be third on the list of most career points by a Georgia Bulldog in the NBA. Check out this impressive list.

Most Career Points in the NBA by a former Georgia Bulldog Career Games Career Points Dominique Wilkins 1,074 26,668 Vern Fleming 893 10,125 Willie Anderson 555 6,771 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 572 6,526 Shandon Anderson 719 5,327 Damien Wilkins 582 3,604 Jarvis Hayes 427 3,553 Jumaine Jones 471 3,325 Tim Bassett 235 1,390 Alec Kessler 210 1,084 Anthony Edwards 36 536 Sundiata Gaines 113 508

One player just missing the first round of the NBA Draft was Nicolas Claxton. Claxton was the 31st pick overall in the 2019 NBA Draft (first pick in second round) by the Brooklyn Nets. Claxton averaged 4.4 points per game in his rookie season, but played just 15 games due to hamstring and shoulder injuries. This season, he missed the team's first 32 games with a right knee injury. He probably won't put up huge numbers playing with the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, but so far he's registered solid if not superior numbers (especially in field goal percentage) in the time he has been in.

Nicolas Claxton - Game Log this season Points Field Goals Rebounds Blocks Feb 23 vs. Kings 5 1 / 2 1 1 Feb 25 vs. Magic 10 4 / 7 3 2 Feb 27 vs. Mavericks 2 1 / 3 2 1 March 1 at Spurs 17 7 / 9 3 3 March 3 at Rockets 16 7 / 8 8 0 Total (5 games) 50 (10.0) 20/29 (69%) 17 (3.4) 7 (1.4)