 UGASports - One Play: Georgia vs. Arkansas
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 03:00:00 -0600') }} football

One Play: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Brent Rollins • UGASports
Pro Football Focus
@PFF_Brent

After spending the majority of our time on the offensive side thus far this offseason, it's time to turn some attention to the defense. First up, a look at one element where Georgia has consistently excelled against all quarterbacks not named Burrow, Jones, or Trask—the blitz.

Whether it's bringing more rushers than the opponent can block, disguising where the blitzer is coming from, or using zone blitz tactics (below), Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning's defenses aren't afraid to bring pressure on the quarterback to create confusion.

Georgia blitzes on the first third down of the opening drive.
Georgia blitzes on the first third down of the opening drive.

Georgia was aggressive from the opening possession of the season against Arkansas. The Bulldogs blitzed on two of the first three plays, including the opening third down in the above clip. It's something they continued to do throughout the season, as they brought a blitz on 33.1 percent of their coverage snaps—good for 27th among the Power 5 schools.

Pre-snap coverage look.
Pre-snap coverage look.

With Arkansas in a double-twins/two-receivers-by-two-receivers look, the Bulldogs' pre-snap alignment gives Razorback quarterback Feleipe Franks a cover-two (two deep safeties, zone underneath) or cover-six look (quarter-quarter-half with the two safeties and Tyson Campbell (No. 3) at the top of the screen) with inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (No. 17) likely dropping into middle of the field. The look changes instantly at the snap.


The coverage changes post-snap.
The coverage changes post-snap.
