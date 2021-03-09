UGASports - One Play: Georgia vs. Arkansas

After spending the majority of our time on the offensive side thus far this offseason, it's time to turn some attention to the defense. First up, a look at one element where Georgia has consistently excelled against all quarterbacks not named Burrow, Jones, or Trask—the blitz.

Whether it's bringing more rushers than the opponent can block, disguising where the blitzer is coming from, or using zone blitz tactics (below), Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning's defenses aren't afraid to bring pressure on the quarterback to create confusion.