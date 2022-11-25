Here is the Nov. 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Domination

Georgia has had quite the dominating run over Georgia Tech.

As Dave McMahon noted, the Bulldogs have outscored the Yellow Jackets 180-35 over the past four years. And in each of those four games, Georgia has scored at least 38 points, which is obviously more than Georgia Tech's total during this span.

"For the first part of the 20th century, it went back-and-forth," McMahon wrote. "It has been a different story for the remainder of the 1900s and beyond."

McMahon detailed the history of this rivalry, which has seen Georgia go 17-4 since 2000.

Opposition research

Anthony Dasher spoke with JacketsOnline's Kelly Quinlan to get some insight on how interim head coach Brent Key has been able to get Georgia Tech to play better compared to when Geoff Collins was leading the program.

“I think there are two things that stand out from talking to players and people around the organization," Quinlan said. "Key exudes calmness and confidence on the sideline, regardless of who the team is playing and what the score is. Tech was down 17-0 in that UNC game last week, and he coached the game like it was scoreless. He will get after someone or yell at a ref, so it's not that he is emotionless—just confident in the plan. And the kids are buying into it.

"During much of the Collins era, all the things UGA fans made fun of, like the clothing stuff, the Twitter nonsense, the hashtags, and all the other noise are gone. Key basically told them, I want the players to lead the program, and they are responsible for the good and the bad as a team. And he put in accountability. Also, if it isn't about football and winning games, Key doesn't focus on it. He wants to win, and has channeled everything he has learned into this moment, which is basically his only shot.”

Around the League