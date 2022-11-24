Clean Old-Fashioned Hate! Saturday marks the 114th time that Georgia and Georgia Tech will square off on the football field (not counting the two Yellow Jacket wins in 1943-44). Georgia has won 69 times in the series overall. That's the most against any opponent for the Bulldogs. The team the Dawgs defeated last Saturday is not that far behind as well.

Most Wins by Georgia Over an Opponent Overall Record 2022 Result vs. Georgia Tech 69-39-5 TBD vs. Auburn 63-56-8 Won 42-10 vs. Kentucky 62-12-2 Won 16-6 vs. Vanderbilt 60-20-2 Won 55-0 vs. Florida 55-44-2 Won 42-20 vs. South Carolina 54-19-2 Won 48-7 vs. Clemson 43-18-4 Have Not Played

Georgia and Georgia Tech faced each other for the first time on November 4, 1893, with Tech coming out on top. For the first part of the 20th century, it went back-and-forth. It has been a different story for the remainder of the 1900s and beyond. Here is a deeper look at the series decade-by-decade.

Clean Old-Fashioned Hate: Decade-by-Decade Series Series 1890s Georgia led 3-1 1960s Georgia led 6-4 1900s Tech led 5-2-1 1970s Georgia led 7-3 1910s Georgia led 4-2-1 1980s Georgia led 7-3 1920s Tech led 3-2 1990s Georgia led 7-3 1930s Georgia led 5-2-3 2000s Georgia led 8-2 1940s Georgia led 6-2 2010s Georgia led 8-2 1950s Tech led 7-3 2020s Georgia leads 1-0

During this four-game win streak in the series, the Dawgs have outscored the Jacket 180 to 35. The 35 total Tech points are lower than Georgia’s low total in a single game in that stretch (38). Last week, the offense struggled (especially in the red zone). The 16 total points scored was the lowest by Georgia since the season-opener in 2021 against Clemson. The Bulldogs scored just one touchdown in the game against the Wildcats. It was just the fourth time under Kirby Smart that Georgia won a game despite scoring just one touchdown.

Georgia Wins While Scoring Just 1 Touchdown Under Kirby Smart Georgia's Only Touchdown 2016 vs. Auburn Maurice Smith: 34-yard pick six 2019 vs. Texas A&M Jake Fromm to George Pickens: 16-yard pass 2021 vs. Clemson Christopher Smith: 74-yard pick six 2022 at Kentucky Kenny McIntosh: 9-yarrd run

Prior to the Kentucky win, the previous occasion when Georgia won a road game while scoring just one touchdown was against Georgia Tech in 2015. Since that 2015 Georgia Tech game, Georgia’s offense in the series has been pretty good, especially in the running game. The Yellow Jackets’ rush offense has gone downhill ever since.

Georgia and Georgia Tech Rushing Head-to Head (Since 2016) UGA Yds (per Att) TD Rushes GT Yds (per att) TD Rushes 2016 263 (6.3) 2 226 (5.4) 4 2017 247 (5.7) 3 188 (4.1) 0 2018 285 (6.8) 2 128 (2.8) 1 2019 219 (5.5) 2 99 (2.7) 0 2021 208 (6.7) 2 98 (2.8) 0 Average 244.4 (6.2) 2.2 147.8 (3.6) 1.0

One player who will help in the running game is Kenny McIntosh. Last week, McIntosh had career-highs in both attempts (19) and yards rushing (143). The 143 was the 11th highest total on the ground for a Bulldog under the current head coach. The strange thing is many of these great rushing games have come against Kentucky (one has come against Tech).

Top Rushing Games by Georgia Under Kirby Smart Game Rush Yards Nick Chubb 2016 vs. North Carolina 222 D'Andre Swift 2018 vs. Auburn 186 Sony Michel 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma 181 D'Andre Swift 2019 vs. Kentucky 179 Sony Michel 2016 vs. Georgia Tech 170 D'Andre Swift 2018 at Kentucky 156 Nick Chubb 2017 vs. Kentucky 151 Sony Michel 2017 at Vanderbilt 150 D'Andre Swift 2019 at Vanderbilt 147 Nick Chubb 2018 Rose Bowl vs. Oklahoma 145 Kenny McIntosh 2022 at Kentucky 143

McIntosh also scored his seventh rushing touchdown of the season. He, along with Stetson Bennett and Daijun Edwards, all have exactly seven touchdown rushes this season. The Bulldogs are the only team in the FBS that have three separate runners with at least seven rushing touchdowns this season. The last time Georgia had three in a season with at least seven scores on the ground was in 1971, when Andy Johnson (13), Jimmy Poulos (8), and James Ray (7) each had that many for the Dawgs. This season’s team may have a fourth, since Kendall Milton with five is not far behind. All four of Georgia’s main rushers could play a role in this week’s game. Check out how each has fared so far this season in each quarter of play.

Georgia Running Backs: Quarter-by-Quarter this season 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Kenny McIntosh 36 / 173 / 2 20 / 78 / 3 43 / 224 / 1 12 / 93 / 1 Daijun Edwards 22 / 98 / 1 26 / 112 / 2 30 / 181 / 2 29 / 156 / 2 Kendall Milton 14 / 84 / 1 16 / 91 / 0 18 / 143 / 1 12 / 46 / 3 Branson Robinson 3 / 11 / 0 6 / 36 / 0 12 / 52 / 0 29 / 143 / 1

Edwards is close to an important milestone. He needs 20 more rush yards to reach 1,000 for his career. Partially due to weather, Georgia’s passing game struggled against Kentucky. Bennett had season-lows in completions (13), attempts (19), and yards passing (116). The 13 completions were enough to move the signal caller ahead of some impressive Dawgs on the single-season list, while the 13 completions and 116 yards helped him reach an impressive milestone.

Georgia Single-Season Passing Records Completions Pass Yards Eric Zeier (1993) 269 Aaron Murray (2012) 3,893 David Greene (2003) 264 Eric Zeier (1993) 3,525 Eric Zeier (1994) 259 Matthew Stafford (2008) 3,459 Aaron Murray (2012) 249 Eric Zeier (1994) 3,396 Aaron Murray (2011) 238 David Greene (2003) 3,307 Stetson Bennett (2022) 236 Aaron Murray (2011) 3,149 Matthew Stafford (2008) 235 Aaron Murray (2013) 3,075 Jake Fromm (2019) 234 Aaron Murray (2010) 3,049 Aaron Murray (2013) 225 Stetson Bennett (2022) 3,011 David Greene (2002) 218 David Greene (2002) 2,924

Bennett’s total of 3,011 passing yards moves him to third all-time in single-season passing yards behind Eric Zeier’s total in 1994 and Aaron Murray’s total in 2013. The player in fourth place is Bennett himself. He was technically a senior last season when he threw for 2,862 yards. Bennett also has 7,312 yards passing in his career. He is 419 yards away from Matthew Stafford’s fifth place total. Bennett also needs 37 completions to tie Stafford for fifth there as well. Georgia’s longest pass play against Kentucky went to Dominick Blaylock. The completion late in the third quarter went for 35 yards. It was Blaylock’s longest since 2019. Ladd McConkey led the Dawgs with three receptions in the game. McConkey also leads the Bulldogs with 46 receptions this season. He is second on the team in receiving yards with 606. Brock Bowers leads Georgia with 625 yards receiving and is second in receptions with 41. Georgia is one of four SEC teams with two players with at least 600 yards receiving (Arkansas, Ole Miss and Tennessee). Five SEC teams (Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, and Mississippi State) do not have any player this season with 600 receiving yards. Bowers is reaching a special number of his own. The tight end needs three receptions to hit the 100-mark in his career. Georgia’s record book does not keep track of individual position reception records (that is something STATS CRUNCH will dig deep into in the future). Here is a look at Georgia’s top ten career reception leaders and what they had after their sophomore season.

Georgia' Career Reception Leaders (and total after Soph Season) Career Receptions Receptions After Sophomore Season Terrence Edwards 204 106 Brice Hunter 182 79 Malcolm Mitchell 174 85 A.J. Green 166 109 Fred Gibson 161 76 Mohamed Massaquoi 158 69 Hines Ward 144 37 Reggie Brown 144 42 Tavarres King 136 47 Michael Bennett 134 56

For the most part on Saturday, Georgia’s defense was very strong. The six points allowed against Kentucky was the fifth time this season the Bulldogs have allowed single digit points. The 11.1 points per game allowed the season currently leads the nation. While the 11.1 points per game is impressive, Georgia has allowed a total of nine points (three field goals) in the first quarter of play this season (11 games). Georgia allowed 295 yards against Kentucky (99 on one drive). Since 2019, the Dawgs have had the most games allowing fewer than 300 yards in a game. Their lead in conference in that stat is more than you may think.

Most Games Holding Opponent Under 300 Yards Since 2019 FBS Leaders Games SEC Leaders Games Georgia 31 Georgia 31 Clemson 30 Alabama 24 Wisconsin 29 Texas A&M 19