Georgia obviously has had its fair share of short-yardage issues in the past two games. It's clear that lining up in the old-school "I" formation and trying to bully the opponent isn't working. What can fix the short-yardage woes? The answer already seems to be in the playbook.

Earlier this season, we examined how Georgia could use its tight ends even more, using a running/RPO scheme often referred to as split zone read. Another play likely etched in your mind to remember the scheme is the 75-yard touchdown run that Cincinnati had against the Bulldogs in the 2020 Peach Bowl. Exact same concept.

This week's Xs and fOes examines two plays against Kentucky that used this scheme, one a little more successful than the other. Here's why.