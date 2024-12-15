Georgia's transfer portal activity

Georgia is scouring the Transfer Portal for difference-makers on both sides of the ball. We have all the new names, contacts, visit dates, and more. Check out our daily coverage of who Georgia is after and who the Bulldogs are losing.
Georgia is scouring the Transfer Portal for difference-makers on both sides of the ball. We have all the new names, contacts, visit dates, and more. Check out our daily coverage of who Georgia is after and who the Bulldogs are losing.
Junior college defensive lineman Seven Cloud has committed to Georgia.
Inside, we take a closer look at two transfer targets that Georgia would love to add to its roster.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's big board for offensive guard and center in the 2026 class.
After an 11-day break for final exams, Georgia is back on the court Saturday in Atlanta against Grand Canyon.
Two more Bulldogs are headed for the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Junior college defensive lineman Seven Cloud has committed to Georgia.
Inside, we take a closer look at two transfer targets that Georgia would love to add to its roster.
UGASports takes a look at Georgia's big board for offensive guard and center in the 2026 class.