Brian Robinson doesn't want to be treated like a superstar.

He wants his future college coaches to treat him like one of their own kids. That means strong relationships, of course, but it also means accountability and delivering consequences when things aren't done right.

Robinson is feeling that family atmosphere, as well as strong energy from the coaches, as he is being pursued by Georgia.

"They’re always checking in, checking on me, checking on my siblings, making sure we’re all good," Robinson said. "It’s not all focused on football. They treat you like a family."