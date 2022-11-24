The college football landscape is certainly different than it once was—even from as recently as last year.

Between the early signing period (Dec. 21), NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) and the transfer portal, college coaches like Georgia’s Kirby Smart have more on their plate than ever before.

For the Bulldogs, that also includes preparing for next week’s SEC Championship Game, followed by what’s expected to be a return trip to the College Football Playoffs.

Although the early signing period has been around for a couple of years and NIL since the summer, the inner working of the NCAA transfer portal now features a different twist.

In an effort to limit the uncertainty for coaches regarding scholarship numbers and to make the process easier for players, the Division I Council established two dates for players to enter their names.

The first period is set to open on Dec. 5, one day after the SEC Championship, before closing 45 days later on Jan. 18. There is also a 15-day spring period from May 1-15.

Graduate transfers are the only players not affected by the new rules. They can enter the portal at any time.

Smart was asked about the process earlier this week, and as expected, there are a lot of questions regarding how it will play out.

“Yeah, we'll know a lot more, you know, in the next coming weeks, about all of it. Because nobody's really been through this window,” Smart said. “It’s all kind of new and different.”

Under the new windows, players are allowed to enter the portal, but they do not have to actually transfer within the allotted time. Once their name is in the portal, they can transfer whenever they want, just as long as they're able to gain admission and meet academic requirements at their new schools.

However, Smart’s not worried about what players might have on their minds. Following Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech, he’s got an SEC Championship to prepare for.

“For us, we're going to be preparing. You know, we have a game,” Smart said. “So, we don't get to go and have those conversations and do those things. Each and every player has to have the ability to put the team first, while at the same time realizing that, hey, there's individualism now in college football, and it’s bigger than ever in terms of decisions you make.”

Last year, eight scholarship players transferred from Georgia to other schools. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, were the only program in the FBS not to bring in one.

Although it’s impossible to tell how many members of this year’s team could seek their fortunes elsewhere, Smart’s message to those who might be considering a move is simple.

“I'm just always really open and honest about it. If you're not good enough to play here, you're probably not going to be able to play in the NFL,” Smart said. “So, what do you want to be a part of? Do you want to be a part of something winning, something special? That's what we sell. It’s not for everybody, but it's what we sell.”