Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 16)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for December 19 through December 22 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Nolan Smith

Although resulting in a disheartening 36-33 loss to Washington after Philadelphia had a two-touchdown lead, Smith’s defensive outing for the Eagles was notable yesterday. The second-year outside linebacker made three tackles, all solo, one sack—Philadelphia’s only sack of the game—a quarterback hit, and two fumble recoveries. Early in the ballgame, Smith’s first fumble recovery was caused by Georgia-turned-Eagles teammate Jalen Carter. On the season, Smith’s 6.5 sacks rank second on the team while his 11 quarterback hits rank third.

Ladd McConkey

McConkey continued his brilliant rookie season on Thursday night in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos. Targeted six times, he made six receptions for a game-high 87 yards, including a long of 27. In victory, improving Los Angeles to 9-6, McConkey became the first NFL rookie in a decade to total 50-plus receiving yards in eight consecutive games. For the season, he is the Chargers leading receiver with 69 catches for 960 yards and five touchdowns.

Brock Bowers

Like McConkey, rookie Bowers continued his pass-catching prowess this season as the 3-12 Las Vegas Raiders picked up a rare win yesterday. In a 19-14 victory over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, the first-year tight end made a game-high 11 receptions (13 targets) for a team-high 99 yards, with a long of 32. In the process, Bowers eclipsed the 100-catch and 1,000-yard milestones for the season. After Sunday, Bowers (101 catches for 1,067 yards) needs only five catches to break Puka Nacua's rookie catch record, and 10 receiving yards to break Mike Ditka's 63-year-old rookie tight end record for yardage.

The TOP DAWG: James Cook

For his 100-yard rushing, two-touchdown performance yesterday in Buffalo’s 24-21 win over New England, Cook is the Top Dawg for the second consecutive week and the third time this season. The third-year running back gained 100 yards on 11 carries, including a 46-yard touchdown—his fourth 100-yard outing in the last eight games—while making three receptions for a team-high 26 yards, including a four-yard touchdown grab. For the season, Cook has rushed for 928 yards while averaging 5.1 yards per carry and made 32 receptions for 258 yards. Both his 14 rushing touchdowns and 16 total touchdowns lead the entire league.

Other notable performances from former Georgia players include Roquan Smith's game-high 10-tackle performance in Baltimore's 34-17 win over Pittsburgh. In the Los Angeles Rams' 19-9 win over the New York Jets, Matthew Stafford was limited to 110 yards on 14 of 19 passing. However, the veteran quarterback threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to give his team its first lead and ultimately led the first-place Rams to their eighth win in the last 10 games.