Transfer Portal Recap: Waiting on Fernando Mendoza's decision

Here is the Dec. 23 edition of The Transfer Portal Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.
It's going to be Georgia versus Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sugar Bowl.
Kirby Smart made an appearance on College GameDay, where he was asked about Carson Beck, and more.
Georgia is continuing its pursuit of Zachariah and Zion Branch.
Georgia is prioritizing fast-rising Rivals100 defender Khamari Brooks. He has unique connections to the program.
Georgia tight end signee Ethan Barbour proved his worth in state title game.
