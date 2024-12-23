Advertisement
Published Dec 23, 2024
FILM DON'T LIE: Scouting Notre Dame
Dayne Young  •  UGASports
Staff
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young show you the threat Notre Dame poses against Georgia with its rushing attack that featured Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love. They also highlight an aggressive defense with one of the most talented secondaries in the country.

Notre Dame offense

Notre Dame defense

