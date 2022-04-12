The Daily Recap: Warren McClendon, the 'great success story'

Here is the April 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

A look at the offensive line amid attrition

Anthony Dasher took a close look at Georgia’s offensive line following the departure of Amarius Mims and Clay Webb. In doing so, he referenced the man who held off Mims at right tackle this spring.

“Warren McClendon has been a great success story,” Dasher wrote. “When he first signed with the Bulldogs out of Brunswick High, it was unclear what impact the former four-star prospect would ultimately have. But all McClendon has worked his rear end off and is in line to be Georgia's starter at right tackle for the third straight year. McClendon's work ethic and fundamentals are what put him in the position he's in and, barring any dropoff, he has the potential to be one of the best at his position in the SEC.”

Dasher also noted a standout second-teamer who happens to be a second-teamer.

“Of the true freshmen, early enrollee Earnest Greene is impressing the coaches early, already working as the backup left tackle on the second team,” Dasher wrote. “The California native is more than capable of playing tackle as well as guard, and with Mims moving on, don't be surprised if that's a spot which ultimately becomes his full-time home.”

Stafford calls Georgia a ‘special place’

Four-star prospect Robert Stafford (Eau Gallie/Melbourne, Fla.) described Georgia as a “special place” following his recent visit. He also told Blayne Gilme that the Bulldogs are recruiting him as a cornerback despite the fact he is listed as a receiver recruit.

Stafford added a lot of positive remarks about his interaction with head coach Kirby Smart.

Switching the approach with Fox

When Georgia first started recruiting Kylan Fox (Grayson/Loganville, Ga.), it wanted to bring him in as a tight end. However, the Bulldogs have decided they will now recruit him as an outside linebacker.

Fox also noted that Georgia is his “dream school” and that he’s been following the program since the “Hutson Mason days.”

Flynn takes in UGA scrimmage

Four-star center Waltclaire Flynn (Grayson/Loganville, Ga.) took in Georgia’s scrimmage on Saturday and was a fan of what he witnessed.

"It was intense," Flynn said. "No walking, everybody flying to the ball, big plays—looked like a real game."

He also told Jed May where Georgia projects him in its offensive scheme at the collegiate level.

Hoops: Only three remain

With Noah Baumann entering the transfer portal on Monday, Georgia has only three players from last year’s team remaining on the roster. Georgia has seen 10 players place their names in the transfer portal since the 2021-22 season ended.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Braelen Bridges and Jailyn Ingram are the three still standing with the team. Ingam is attempting to earn a sixth year of eligibility following a torn ACL suffered last season.

Georgia also recently added Longwood transfer Justin Hill.

Stacy Searels mic’d up