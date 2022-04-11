A UGA scrimmage through the eyes of Rivals250 lineman Waltclaire Flynn
Waltclaire Flynn Jr. has been to Athens numerous times over the past few months.
The Grayson product is one of Georgia's top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. He's toured the campus, been to games and practices, and spent plenty of time with the coaching staff.
On April 9, Flynn sat in Sanford Stadium as the Bulldogs held their second scrimmage of spring practice. He went in-depth on the experience with UGASports.
"It was intense," Flynn said. "No walking, everybody flying to the ball, big plays—looked like a real game."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news