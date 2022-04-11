Waltclaire Flynn Jr. has been to Athens numerous times over the past few months.

The Grayson product is one of Georgia's top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. He's toured the campus, been to games and practices, and spent plenty of time with the coaching staff.

On April 9, Flynn sat in Sanford Stadium as the Bulldogs held their second scrimmage of spring practice. He went in-depth on the experience with UGASports.

"It was intense," Flynn said. "No walking, everybody flying to the ball, big plays—looked like a real game."