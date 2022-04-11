Kylan Fox is one of the more unique prospects in the state of Georgia in the 2024 class.

Usually when a recruit is designated as an athlete, that means they could either play receiver or defensive back. Fox, however, is receiving interest from colleges as both a tight end and an EDGE.

Georgia started off pursuing Fox as a tight end. In recent months, the Bulldogs have begun recruiting him as an edge rusher. Fox took an up-close look at Athens and the staff's tactics when he visited Georgia on April 9.