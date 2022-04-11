Examining Georgia's offensive line after recent attrition

Now that Amarius Mims and Clay Webb have placed their names into the NCAA transfer portal, the main question Georgia football fans have been asking is how does this affect the offensive line heading into the 2022 campaign?

In regard to Webb, the on-field loss will be minimal.

Although the Alabama native was a favorite and well thought of by his teammates, Webb – listed at 290 pounds on Georgia’s spring roster – battled various injuries throughout his tenure in Athens and did not appear in the mix for anything except for a backup spot.

Mims, on the other hand, was expected to play a major role when he came to Georgia as the nation’s No. 2 rated offensive tackle.

Many suspected the former Bleckley County standout would step right into a starting role, or at the very least play an integral role in the rotation right away.

It just wasn’t to be.

Mims – who suffered a concussion earlier this spring – was repping much of the time at right tackle behind junior Warren McClendon but did not appear to be in contention for a starting role.

What sparked Mims’ decision to move on – which has been rumored for months – remains unclear. Sources tell UGASports that Mims has concerns regarding his playing time this fall, although attempts to verify with the former Bulldog have thus far been unsuccessful.

Which leads us back the original question? How does the loss Mims, along with Webb and Owen Condon from a few weeks ago, impact Georgia’s depth on the offensive line?

Let’s take a look at the linemen by class.