Examining Georgia's offensive line after recent attrition
Now that Amarius Mims and Clay Webb have placed their names into the NCAA transfer portal, the main question Georgia football fans have been asking is how does this affect the offensive line heading into the 2022 campaign?
In regard to Webb, the on-field loss will be minimal.
Although the Alabama native was a favorite and well thought of by his teammates, Webb – listed at 290 pounds on Georgia’s spring roster – battled various injuries throughout his tenure in Athens and did not appear in the mix for anything except for a backup spot.
Mims, on the other hand, was expected to play a major role when he came to Georgia as the nation’s No. 2 rated offensive tackle.
Many suspected the former Bleckley County standout would step right into a starting role, or at the very least play an integral role in the rotation right away.
It just wasn’t to be.
Mims – who suffered a concussion earlier this spring – was repping much of the time at right tackle behind junior Warren McClendon but did not appear to be in contention for a starting role.
What sparked Mims’ decision to move on – which has been rumored for months – remains unclear. Sources tell UGASports that Mims has concerns regarding his playing time this fall, although attempts to verify with the former Bulldog have thus far been unsuccessful.
Which leads us back the original question? How does the loss Mims, along with Webb and Owen Condon from a few weeks ago, impact Georgia’s depth on the offensive line?
Let’s take a look at the linemen by class.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Warren Ericson
|
Guard/Center
|
6-4
|
305
You are not imagining things.
Veteran Warren Ericson is on the only scholarship senior offensive lineman on this year's team after Condon transferred to SMU.
Now there are several redshirt juniors who we will examine below, but he is the lone senior lineman.
As Radi Nabulsi reported Sunday, Ericson is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.
When healthy, Ericson will compete for the starting job at right guard, along with serving as a backup center to Sedrick Van Pran.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
Warren McClendon
|
Right Tackle
|
6-4
|
300
|
Xavier Truss
|
Left Guard/Tackle
|
6-7
|
330
It's really kind of funny when you consider that Georgia only has three upperclassmen on the offensive line.
Warren McClendon has been a great success story. When he first signed with the Bulldogs out of Brunswick High, it was unclear what impact the former four-star prospect would ultimately have.
But all McClendon has worked his rear end off and is in line to be Georgia's starter at right tackle for the third straight year.
McClendon's work ethic and fundamentals are what put him in the position he's in and, barring any dropoff, he has the potential to be one of the best at his position in the SEC.
Xavier Truss came to Georgia as an offensive tackle. He even started at left tackle in Georgia's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati.
Since then, the Rhode Island native has been moved inside and thus far this spring has been seen working as the starter at left guard.
|Player
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
*Tate Ratledge
|
Guard
|
6-6
|
320
|
*Cameron Kinnie
|
Guard
|
6-3
|
300
|
*Austin Blaske
|
Guard/Center/Tackle
|
6-5
|
310
|
*Broderick Jones
|
Tackle
|
6-4
|
310
|
*Sedrick Van Pran
|
Center
|
6-4
|
310
|
*Devin Willock
|
Guard
|
6-7
|
335
|
*Chad Lindberg
|
Guard
|
6-6
|
325
Although it's unclear if Kirby Smart planned it this way, but with Mims in the portal, all of Georgia's sophomores on the 22 squad will all be of the redshirt variety.
There's plenty of talent here.
Tate Ratledge is coming back from the Lisfranc injury he suffered as the starter at right guard in last year's opener. Ratledge is expected to be ready for fall camp, but his old starting position will not necessarily be waiting for him upon his return.
Coaches have been very impressed with Devin Willock, who has been seen working with the first unit at right guard during the media's most recent viewing sessions this spring.
Broderick Jones appears to be the man at left tackle, with Sedrick Van Pran back at center for the second straight year.
But how will the immediate group of backups sort out?
Mims' absence appears to have opened up at least one of those spots. While it's certainly conceivable we'll see some cross-training, keep an eye on Austin Blaske.
Don't let the former three-star status fool you. Blaske can play all five positions on the offensive line, and he plays with a mean streak that could draw favor from position coach Stacy Searels.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|
*Dylan Fairchild
|
Guard
|
6-5
|
300
|
*Jared Wilson
|
Guard
|
6-3
|
330
|
*Micah Morris
|
Guard/Tackle
|
6-6
|
330
|
Earnest Greene
|
Guard/Tackle
|
6-4
|
330
|
Drew Bobo
|
Guard
|
6-5
|
300
|
Jacob Hood
|
Guard/Tackle
|
6-8
|
350
|
Griffin Scroggs
|
Guard
|
6-3
|
315
|
Aliou Bah
|
Guard
|
6-5
|
330
Of the freshmen, three players appear to be making the most noise at this early stage in the spring.
We'll start with a pair of redshirt freshmen - Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris.
Fairchild and Morris both have seen time with the second unit at guard. Morris is a monster.
The former Camden County standout has been described as a true road grader. He's still young, he's still learning, but he's blessed with all the physical attributes to become a key figure in future offensive lines.
At 6-foot-6, Morris also has the length that makes one wonder if he ultimately could get a look at tackle? Perhaps.
Of the true freshmen, early enrollee Earnest Greene is impressing the coaches early. already working as the backup left tackle on the second team.
The California native is more than capable of playing tackle as well as guard, and with Mims moving on, don't be surprised if that's a spot which ultimately becomes his full-time home.