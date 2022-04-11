Only three players left on Georgia Basketball team

Only three remain.

That’s how many Georgia basketball players are still left on new coach Mike White’s roster after Noah Baumann placed in his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday.

His move was first reported by Matt Zenitz of on3.com.

Baumann played just one season for the Bulldogs after transferring from Southern California.

The Arizona native started 20 of Georgia’s 31 games, leading the Bulldogs with 49 three-pointers. He averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Baumann’s decision leaves the Bulldogs with just three players—Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Braelen Bridges, and Jailyn Ingram still on the squad.

Ingram, who missed most of the season with a torn ACL, is attempting to gain a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA.