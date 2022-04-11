Robert Stafford calls UGA 'a special place' after his recent trip to Athens
Listed as a wide receiver in the Class of 2023 by Rivals, Robert Stafford is being recruited as a cornerback by the University of Georgia.
Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and defensive backs coach Fran Brown are doing the heavy lifting in this recruitment. Stafford recently visited Georgia and spoke with UGASports about his rapport with the Georgia staff. S
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news