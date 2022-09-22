Here is the Sept. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Injury update

On Wednesday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he was “hopeful” that the Bulldogs would get receiver AD Mitchell back on the field this week. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle injury suffered against Samford.

“He’s getting closer,” Smart said.

Cornerback Nyland Green (hamstring) is expected to miss his third consecutive game while offensive lineman Earnest Greene (hamstring) has a good chance to debut.

“Earnest Greene, he’s looked the best he has all year. He’s working both with the offense and the scouts,” Smart said. “He doubles up and gets extra work against us, but also goes with the offense. So, he’s further along than he’s been. He may be available for this game, it just really depends on how today’s practice goes, and Thursday’s.”

Smart said Jalen Carter may miss Saturday’s game against Kent State due to an ankle injury that limited him to nine snaps against South Carolina.

“We still don’t know (if he will play Saturday). He was limited yesterday and will remain to be that way today and see how he’s able to push through,” Smart said. “It’s not a severe ankle injury but it’s enough where at that position, you put a lot of stress on that when you’re playing a double team, you’re playing blocks, there’s a lot more load than may be a receiver.”

Logue credits past offensive linemen

Starting defensive tackle Zion Logue said going against the number of talented offensive linemen in practice over the past few years helped prepare him to become a starter.

“Two thousand and nineteen – that was the year that molded me. Andrew Thomas, Solomon Kindley, Trey Hill, Cade Mays, Ben Cleveland, Isaiah Wilson … you look across that line, there’s nothing more than can prepare you for SEC football,” Logue said. “That played a big thing in my life because that’s what I tried to make myself my first two years, a run stopper. It’s what built me to what I am today."

