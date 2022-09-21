Despite Georgia averaging 43 points per contest, the running game has been a topic of conversation through the first quarter of the season. Interestingly, when you remove the sack yardage, the numbers through the first three games of this season mirror last year almost exactly (below).

But something feels off, right? Is it because Carson Beck's 20-yard run against the Gamecocks is the longest run of the season? Or is it because there have only been 10 runs of 10 yards or more by running backs through three games (14 through three games last season). Whatever it may be, the lack of big plays in the running game thus far is a combination of many factors. Sometimes it is the back missing a hole or cut. Others are one missed block/assignment. A few could-be big runs have ended strictly because of bad luck (e.g., stepping on a teammate's foot).

All three of the plays below are counter plays (yes, Georgia runs counters). In fact, two are even the exact formation, motion and play, just one goes right and the other left. The key is the Bulldogs running game is close to busting loose. Let's examine the details.