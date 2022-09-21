Kirby Smart offered an injury update on a quartet of players during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference.

That included wide receiver AD Mitchell, who did not travel to South Carolina while nursing an ankle injury.

Mitchell, who suffered the injury against Samford, has five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

“We’re really hopeful to get AD back,” Smart said. “He’s getting closer.”

Sophomore cornerback Nyland Green (hamstring) is expected to miss his third straight game.

“Nyland, he hit some good speeds yesterday, he’s running,” Smart said. “I don’t know if he’s going to play this week but he’s getting closer.”

Freshman offensive lineman Earnest Greene (hamstring) however, does appear close to being ready after missing the first three contests.

“Earnest Greene, he’s looked the best he has all year. He’s working both with the offense and the scouts,” Smart said. “He doubles up and gets extra work against us, but also goes with the offense. So, he’s further along than he’s been. He may be available for this game, it just really depends on how today’s practice goes, and Thursday’s.”

Meanwhile, Smart said the team continues to take its time with defensive tackle Jalen Carter who is dealing with a minor ankle injury.

Carter took nine reps last Saturday at South Carolina.

“We still don’t know (if he will play Saturday). He was limited yesterday and will remain to be that way today and see how he’s able to push through,” Smart said. “It’s not a severe ankle injury but it’s enough where at that position, you put a lot of stress on that when you’re playing a double team, you’re playing blocks, there’s a lot more load than may be a receiver.”