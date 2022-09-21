Three games, three impressive victories.

Yes, the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs appear to be rolling heading into Saturday’s game against Kent State (Noon, ESPN+, SECNetwork+).

It’s also begged the question. Just how good are they?

Head coach Kirby Smart will tell you – correctly, mind you – that there is still plenty of work yet to do. Nevertheless, that hasn’t kept some from pontificating whether or not this year’s Bulldogs might actually be better than last season’s national championship squad.

Such statements Smart naturally takes exception with.

“I don't do comparisons. I've said that repeatedly,” Smart said. “You can't compare anybody to last year's. Because last year's team, 15 of them are in the NFL. It's one of those things that this team has a long way to go. The worst thing that can happen to this team is to start believing what people say about them.”

Fortunately, it does not appear the Bulldogs are buying into any hype.

When asked to compare the talent to this year’s team and last, wide receiver Ladd McConkey shrugged.

“The talent is always there. Any powerhouse school you’re going to have talent. Talent is never the question. It’s all about execution and whether you can go out there and do it,” McConkey said. “But otherwise, we’re a different team from last year. We’re not the same people. We’re just going out and do what we do. If it happens, it happens. We’re different, but we can still be really good, too.”

However, for that to happen, Smart said there’s countless improvements that need to be made.

For the Bulldogs, that begins with Saturday’s contest against the Golden Flashes.

“This is a week we need to have growth. We have to get better in a lot of spots,” Smart said. “You guys (media) don't get to see it from our perspective and the fans don't get to see it in our perspective in terms of what we see on tape and how many mistakes we make, and how many guys we need to get better. We're certainly going to need them to get better this week.”