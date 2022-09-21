Kirby Smart and his attention to detail is well known to anybody who follows the Georgia football program.

That includes constantly coming up with little reminders to impress upon his players that maybe they’re not quite as good as they perhaps think they are.

Considering his defending national champions are the nation's consensus No. 1 team entering Saturday’s game against Kent State (Noon, ESPN+), Smart felt the timing was perfect to bring back a personal development exercise.

Players have to write down on an index card two things they need to improve.

“We have done it before,” Smart said. “We have different exercises where they post them and put them in their meeting rooms. It is on the door like your kindergarten teacher's. You look at it and decorate your door. You see it every day you go in, and then you have to stand up in front of your team and show the video where you actually did what you said you were going to do."

Junior defensive lineman Zion Logue said it’s an exercise everyone is expected to participate in.

“It really just gives you something to work for that week,” Logue said. “Mine was really about blocking better, having better eyes, having better feet, staying on my blocks a little longer and let the backers work a little bit.”

Effort and focus are a big part of Smart’s lexicon, and according to Logue, this specific exercise keeps the players’ minds where they need to be.

“It kind of plays hand in hand with everybody,” Logue said. “Everybody in every group has something they need to work on, so I think that’s a big step forward going into this week.”