How Georgia gets better with index cards
Kirby Smart and his attention to detail is well known to anybody who follows the Georgia football program.
That includes constantly coming up with little reminders to impress upon his players that maybe they’re not quite as good as they perhaps think they are.
Considering his defending national champions are the nation's consensus No. 1 team entering Saturday’s game against Kent State (Noon, ESPN+), Smart felt the timing was perfect to bring back a personal development exercise.
Players have to write down on an index card two things they need to improve.
“We have done it before,” Smart said. “We have different exercises where they post them and put them in their meeting rooms. It is on the door like your kindergarten teacher's. You look at it and decorate your door. You see it every day you go in, and then you have to stand up in front of your team and show the video where you actually did what you said you were going to do."
Junior defensive lineman Zion Logue said it’s an exercise everyone is expected to participate in.
“It really just gives you something to work for that week,” Logue said. “Mine was really about blocking better, having better eyes, having better feet, staying on my blocks a little longer and let the backers work a little bit.”
Effort and focus are a big part of Smart’s lexicon, and according to Logue, this specific exercise keeps the players’ minds where they need to be.
“It kind of plays hand in hand with everybody,” Logue said. “Everybody in every group has something they need to work on, so I think that’s a big step forward going into this week.”
Safety Dan Jackson has his own goals in mind.
The junior walk-on intercepted his first career pass last Saturday at South Carolina, but he’s not resting on any past laurels. His card featured a myriad of item that he feels must improve.
“For this week, I focused on two things. First, I want to be the best tackler that I can be. I wrote that I’ve got to bring my feet, no bending at the waist and keep my head up, obviously,” Jackson said. “Second, to just be more aware of down and distance situations, more specifically on third down.”
It’s constant reminders like this that Smart and his staff use to keep the Bulldogs in the right place mentally.
Upsets happen every week and often teams are never quite as good as many believe them to be.
“There's success to you guys in statistics. There's not necessarily success for us when you watch the tape and you caught a guy free, or you watch the tape and a guy didn't do his job, he didn't strike the right guy, we gave up a gap,” Smart said. “There's no perfect defense or perfect offense that we've played.”
While Kent State is the focus and the next opponent on the Bulldogs’ docket, steps like you’re seeing Smart take with this personal developmental exercise is meant to serve players throughout the rest of the season and in some instances, beyond.
“We're not out there just getting ready for Kent State, we're getting ready for the entire schedule we got. We want to get our players better. We're trying to get guys better for the first game next year, because we got some guys that may not play this year,” Smart said. “We're in the development business, and we do that really hard. We're not caught up in statistics or where we are right now because it really doesn't matter. They may get it outside from you guys and read it, but they're not hearing about it over here.”