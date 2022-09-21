Bulldogs tinkering with 'freak athlete' Darris Smith
One player in particular stood out among Georgia's safeties before the game against South Carolina.
Darris Smith, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound player who is listed as an outside linebacker, went through pregame warmups with the safeties. Even without his No. 19 on his back, it would have been easy to distinguish the freshman from the other safeties on the field.
Smith's size combined with his athleticism have the Bulldog coaching staff searching for the best ways to maximize his talent.
"He's just a freak athlete," defensive lineman Zion Logue said.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained Smith's role the Monday after the South Carolina game. To say he's a bit of a hybrid is putting it mildly.
"He's really a SAM linebacker as an outside linebacker that also plays in space some," Smart said. "In today's day and age, you're seeing every personnel grouping utilized. We want to have the luxury of having a person with more size, be able to play when people go 12 open and people open up sets. It's really more of a development decision for him. It's not a position change. He played JACK in the game. He played outside linebacker in the game. We're developing a guy that has the skill set to run fast, to learn how to play multiple positions."
Smith's skillset is certainly unique. He has the speed that Smart mentioned, but he also has the size to play outside linebacker.
Safety Christopher Smith said he's never played with a safety that looks like Smith. He noted that the freshman is working hard, staying for extra reps after practice and asking Smith questions every day.
But some things, such as Smith's athleticism, can't be taught. Logue saw it when he went back and watched Smith's track highlights from high school. Smith posted a personal-best time of 21.85 seconds in the 200-meter dash as a high school senior.
"It’s crazy that somebody that big can run that fast and can cover tight ends also, possibly cover a slot receiver," Logue said. "When he learns actually how to play the position, he’s going to be very good."
There's still a long way to go for Smith. He came into college as a raw outside linebacker prospect, and now he's getting some time at a bit of a different position.
But Smith has everything he needs to be successful. As the year goes on, Smith could develop into a contributor for the Bulldog defense.
"He kind of just got out there, but he’s going to continue to work with us and we’re going to continue to work with him," Christopher Smith said. "I think he’ll do a lot of great things for our team."