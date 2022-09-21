One player in particular stood out among Georgia's safeties before the game against South Carolina. Darris Smith, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound player who is listed as an outside linebacker, went through pregame warmups with the safeties. Even without his No. 19 on his back, it would have been easy to distinguish the freshman from the other safeties on the field. Smith's size combined with his athleticism have the Bulldog coaching staff searching for the best ways to maximize his talent. "He's just a freak athlete," defensive lineman Zion Logue said.

Georgia freshman Darris Smith (19) during Georgia's game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina, on Sept. 17, 2022. Photo by Kathryn Skeean.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explained Smith's role the Monday after the South Carolina game. To say he's a bit of a hybrid is putting it mildly. "He's really a SAM linebacker as an outside linebacker that also plays in space some," Smart said. "In today's day and age, you're seeing every personnel grouping utilized. We want to have the luxury of having a person with more size, be able to play when people go 12 open and people open up sets. It's really more of a development decision for him. It's not a position change. He played JACK in the game. He played outside linebacker in the game. We're developing a guy that has the skill set to run fast, to learn how to play multiple positions." Smith's skillset is certainly unique. He has the speed that Smart mentioned, but he also has the size to play outside linebacker. Safety Christopher Smith said he's never played with a safety that looks like Smith. He noted that the freshman is working hard, staying for extra reps after practice and asking Smith questions every day. But some things, such as Smith's athleticism, can't be taught. Logue saw it when he went back and watched Smith's track highlights from high school. Smith posted a personal-best time of 21.85 seconds in the 200-meter dash as a high school senior. "It’s crazy that somebody that big can run that fast and can cover tight ends also, possibly cover a slot receiver," Logue said. "When he learns actually how to play the position, he’s going to be very good."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40eDQgcnVuIGRvd27wn4+D8J+SqCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vckZacW5PaGpudyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JGWnFuT2hqbnc8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFycmlzIHNtaXRoIOODhCAoQERhcnJpc3NtaXRoXzkp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFycmlzc21pdGhfOS9z dGF0dXMvMTQ0NDQ0NDEwNjM5MTAwNzIzOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==