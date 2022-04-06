The Daily Recap: Two running backs emerge in leadership roles

Here is the April 6 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Running backs step up

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been pleased with how running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh have stepped up this spring. Smart credited this development to the prior backs that have been in the Georgia system.

“Those guys have watched the example set by so many backs before them,” Smart said. “Whether it’s D’Andre Swift, whether it’s James (Cook) or Zamir (White), they watched two wonderful ambassadors for the University of Georgia do it the right way. If you can’t follow that lead, then shame on you.”

With Cook and White leaving for the NFL, Milton and McIntosh have assumed a greater leadership role this spring.

“So far, both of them have been tremendous leaders, have been positive. We’re getting them to work. We’re getting Daijun (Edwards) work. We need some depth at that position. We need some guys with some different skill sets, but I’m pleased with the work they’re doing,” Smart said. “They’re not shying away from the work. They’re both tremendous special teams players. They have a major role on our offense when they go in the huddle, and they look those linemen in the eyes, and they challenge them to get yards. Those guys respond to Kenny and Kendall."

No one can stop Carter

Jalen Carter spoke to reporters for the first time since arriving to Athens two years ago. In his first interview with the local media, Carter explained where he’s improved the most.

“Yeah, conditioning,’ Carter said. “That’s a big topic with Kirby. He wants me to be the most conditioned on the team and in college so I can take multiple reps. That’s how I can help this team get better.”

Much like the aforementioned running backs, Carter said he learned a lot from those players who led the defensive line before him.

“Those guys taught me a lot … about how everything goes,” Carter said. “They’ve told me what I need to learn, what I need to do, the technique and explained why Coach (Tray) Scott coaches us like he has to coach us. (Jordan Davis) played a big role in me coming here to do what I do.”

