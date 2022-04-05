One of the top linebackers in the 2024 class returned to Athens last weekend.

Sammy Brown made the short trip to campus from Jefferson. The No. 23 overall prospect in the 2024 class watched the Bulldogs scrimmage before ducking into a film review session with co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

The visit served as one of Brown's most in-depth looks yet at how the Bulldogs run their defense.

"It was awesome," Brown said.