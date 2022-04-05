Georgia Football: News and Notes

Head coach Kirby Smart became a little perturbed while responding to a question about quarterback Stetson Bennett.

The question had to do with additional steps Smart has taken to challenge Bennett to not only improve his game but also his leadership skills.

While the question seemed innocent, Smart seemed to take exception.

“Y'all made a big deal out of that. It's like everything is blown out of proportion. I'm challenging him to do exactly what every player is challenged to do, be the best leader, go to class and make good decisions,” Smart said. “That's not too far-fetched for anybody, but somehow it gets spun into Stetson (Bennett's) in this doghouse or something. I didn't say any of those things, so I think it just misled and misconstrued because when I challenge somebody, I challenge somebody every day.”

According to Smart, Bennett is doing everything he’s been asked to do – and more.

The Bulldogs have four more practices to go before G-Day on April 16, and Smart said his quarterback is on track to have another good year.

“Stetson is really taking on the role we've asked him to do. He's been a good leader. He's playing the best football he's played since being here, and he continues to get better,” Smart said. “I want to see him continue to do that. I want him to continue to get reps, so he can grow.”

Smart said Bennett’s consistency has been what has impressed him the most.

“Stetson has taken some really good quality reps here in the scrimmage. He has been really consistent here in the spring and he has been really comfortable,” Smart said. “When things break down, he doesn’t have to go make a play like he used to think he had to. He makes a good throw, or he runs the ball and those are two positive things that Stetson has done. He has been really consistent this spring doing that.

“He does not have the snafus that we used to have just because he tried to force the ball-he hasn’t done that.”

Because Bennett has been on top of his game, that’s enabled offensive coordinator Todd Monken to give Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff some reps with the ones.

Smart likes what he’s seen.

“The other two guys have gotten a lot of work with the ones and twos. I am really pleased with both of those guys are. It is just amazing how far they have come from this time last year to right now,” Smart said. “I love getting to watch them play with both of those groups because you see their strengths when they get to go with those groups. They are in a really good position at that position and each one of them has developed.”