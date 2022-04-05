Georgia football news and notes
Question on Bennett gets Smart perturbed
Head coach Kirby Smart became a little perturbed while responding to a question about quarterback Stetson Bennett.
The question had to do with additional steps Smart has taken to challenge Bennett to not only improve his game but also his leadership skills.
While the question seemed innocent, Smart seemed to take exception.
“Y'all made a big deal out of that. It's like everything is blown out of proportion. I'm challenging him to do exactly what every player is challenged to do, be the best leader, go to class and make good decisions,” Smart said. “That's not too far-fetched for anybody, but somehow it gets spun into Stetson (Bennett's) in this doghouse or something. I didn't say any of those things, so I think it just misled and misconstrued because when I challenge somebody, I challenge somebody every day.”
According to Smart, Bennett is doing everything he’s been asked to do – and more.
The Bulldogs have four more practices to go before G-Day on April 16, and Smart said his quarterback is on track to have another good year.
“Stetson is really taking on the role we've asked him to do. He's been a good leader. He's playing the best football he's played since being here, and he continues to get better,” Smart said. “I want to see him continue to do that. I want him to continue to get reps, so he can grow.”
Smart said Bennett’s consistency has been what has impressed him the most.
“Stetson has taken some really good quality reps here in the scrimmage. He has been really consistent here in the spring and he has been really comfortable,” Smart said. “When things break down, he doesn’t have to go make a play like he used to think he had to. He makes a good throw, or he runs the ball and those are two positive things that Stetson has done. He has been really consistent this spring doing that.
“He does not have the snafus that we used to have just because he tried to force the ball-he hasn’t done that.”
Because Bennett has been on top of his game, that’s enabled offensive coordinator Todd Monken to give Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff some reps with the ones.
Smart likes what he’s seen.
“The other two guys have gotten a lot of work with the ones and twos. I am really pleased with both of those guys are. It is just amazing how far they have come from this time last year to right now,” Smart said. “I love getting to watch them play with both of those groups because you see their strengths when they get to go with those groups. They are in a really good position at that position and each one of them has developed.”
… Smart said he was pleased with the effort of his team during Saturday’s initial scrimmage of the spring at Sanford Stadium.
“I really liked the effort. I told the players this,” Smart said. “I thought that like most scrimmages we have a lot of loafs the first time and it’s sloppy, but I really liked the effort.”
Although he did not offer any numbers, Smart said he was also pleased with the GPS numbers of his special teams.
... Of course, the tackling could have been better.
“We didn’t tackle well, which when you don’t tackle live a lot - we try to prevent a lot of injuries - we don’t tackle live a lot until we go over to the stadium. So, we probably didn’t tackle as well as I would like,” Smart said. “We didn’t execute really well on third down on defense. There’s a lot to be cleaned up, but I was pleased with the effort and that to me is number one. If you don’t have effort, you don’t have a chance.”
… Smart was not in the mood to offer any specifics about how any of his early enrollees performed in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“Nobody really. If I do y’all will anoint them. Like y’all are going to do anyway. Y’all take word of mouth; there’s stuff written about guys in the scrimmage that are so far from the truth, but whatever,” Smart said. “I mean, I think those guys are coming along. I can’t sit here and say that anyone, not midyear-wise, stood out. It was a little bit of anxiety for those guys because it was the first time in the stadium and the first time going live.”
… Smart offered an update on his young linebackers.
"(Xavian) Sorey (Jr.)’s taken a lot of reps, but he’s got a long way to go. Jalon Walker’s taken a lot of reps—he’s got a long way to go. Trezmen (Marshall) is injured, so he’s on a pitch count—on a number of reps—and he’s able to go some with the ones and help us out. At outside linebacker with Chaz (Chambliss) and (MJ Sherman), they’ve gotten a lot of work with Nolan (Smith) and (Robert) Beal (Jr.) there.”
… Kicker Jack Podlesny was asked several questions about Australian punter Brett Thorson, a recent signee who came in as an early enrollee. Among the questions, one regarding how Thorson is adapting to life in the USA and Athens. “Brett Thorson … awesome guy. Getting to know him for three, four months how. He’s incredible,” Podlesny said. “Bones is a new facility we get to eat in, and he likes to call a chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A a burger. We’re trying to work with him on the language and what-not.”
… Being able to have back-to-back spring practices after missing a year due to Covid continues to make a big difference for Todd Monken and the Bulldog offense.
“Yeah, a plan. I think a big part of the offense is having an identity, believing in who you are, don’t try and force your players into that, being strong where you are strong and improving your weaknesses. But he knows what he wants to do, he knows package plays that work well together,” Smart said. “Be who you are. If your strength is at wide-out, if your strength is at O-line, if your strength is at tight-end, if your strength is at running back, if your strength is at quarterback then use it. I think he has done a good job of bringing consistency in those areas and accountability to that side of the ball.”
… Smart said he likes what he’s seen from running backs Kendall Milton and Kenny McIntosh as far as picking up some of the vacated leadership roles.
“Those guys have watched the example set by so many backs before them. Whether it’s D’Andre Swift, whether it’s James (Cook) or Zamir (White), they watched two wonderful ambassadors for the University of Georgia do it the right way,” Smart said. “If you can’t follow that lead, then shame on you.”
Message received.
“So far, both of them have been tremendous leaders, have been positive. We’re getting them to work. We’re getting Daijun (Edwards) work. We need some depth at that position. We need some guys with some different skillsets, but I’m pleased with the work they’re doing,” Smart said. “They’re not shying away from the work. They’re both tremendous special teams players. They have a major role on our offense when they go in the huddle, and they look those linemen in the eyes, and they challenge them to get yards. Those guys respond to Kenny and Kendall."