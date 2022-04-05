No one can stop Jalen Carter

People who have watched defensive tackle Jalen Carter this spring offer up descriptions that certainly grab your attention.

"The best player on the field."

"You can’t block him".

"Dominating."

For example, tight end Brett Seither was asked last week if he ever had the pleasure of attempting to block Carter.

“Sadly, I have. I don’t think that I’ve won one of those matchups,” Seither said. “That’s another freak athlete who is not fun to go against. He’s a helluva player.”

Others agree.

Pro Football Focus recently named Carter the top returning defensive lineman in college football, along with Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey.

Accolades for the Florida native have poured in from all directions, including many who are already projecting Carter to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As good as Carter might be, head coach Kirby Smart expects even more.

“Jalen is definitely talented, and you have to push. You have to be willing to push yourself and give great effort in practice because that is what set Devonte Wyatt apart,” Smart said. “Wyatt was not that player when he got here. He was not that talented of a player when he got here. He worked himself and lost weight. He got stronger and quicker. He wasn't the player in year one or two that he was in year three, four, or five.

"Jalen started off as a very talented player as a freshman and sophomore, but we would like to get more out of him."

Carter does not take such comments as a slight. Quite the contrary.

On Tuesday, Carter spoke to reporters for the first time since becoming a Bulldog two years ago and said Smart’s words certainly ring true.

“Yeah, conditioning,’ Carter said. “That’s a big topic with Kirby. He wants me to be the most conditioned on the team and in college so I can take multiple reps. That’s how I can help this team get better.”

As for the aforementioned Wyatt, he knows Carter as well, if not better, than anyone.

Wyatt believes his former teammate can be the best.

“Carter is going to be amazing. He’s got talent out the … He’s grown, he’s fast. I can’t see wait to see him have a great year,” Wyatt said. “I can’t wait to see him go through the process I am. As long as he stays straight and stays positive, the sky’s the limit for him.”

Fellow defensive lineman Zion Logue sees Carter’s work ethic every day.

“Every day he steps on the field he wants to get better,” Logue said. “Whatever he wants to do, nobody can stop him, that’s just him.”