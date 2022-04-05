No one can stop Jalen Carter
People who have watched defensive tackle Jalen Carter this spring offer up descriptions that certainly grab your attention.
"The best player on the field."
"You can’t block him".
"Dominating."
For example, tight end Brett Seither was asked last week if he ever had the pleasure of attempting to block Carter.
“Sadly, I have. I don’t think that I’ve won one of those matchups,” Seither said. “That’s another freak athlete who is not fun to go against. He’s a helluva player.”
Others agree.
Pro Football Focus recently named Carter the top returning defensive lineman in college football, along with Clemson’s Bryan Bresee and Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey.
Accolades for the Florida native have poured in from all directions, including many who are already projecting Carter to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
As good as Carter might be, head coach Kirby Smart expects even more.
“Jalen is definitely talented, and you have to push. You have to be willing to push yourself and give great effort in practice because that is what set Devonte Wyatt apart,” Smart said. “Wyatt was not that player when he got here. He was not that talented of a player when he got here. He worked himself and lost weight. He got stronger and quicker. He wasn't the player in year one or two that he was in year three, four, or five.
"Jalen started off as a very talented player as a freshman and sophomore, but we would like to get more out of him."
Carter does not take such comments as a slight. Quite the contrary.
On Tuesday, Carter spoke to reporters for the first time since becoming a Bulldog two years ago and said Smart’s words certainly ring true.
“Yeah, conditioning,’ Carter said. “That’s a big topic with Kirby. He wants me to be the most conditioned on the team and in college so I can take multiple reps. That’s how I can help this team get better.”
As for the aforementioned Wyatt, he knows Carter as well, if not better, than anyone.
Wyatt believes his former teammate can be the best.
“Carter is going to be amazing. He’s got talent out the … He’s grown, he’s fast. I can’t see wait to see him have a great year,” Wyatt said. “I can’t wait to see him go through the process I am. As long as he stays straight and stays positive, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Fellow defensive lineman Zion Logue sees Carter’s work ethic every day.
“Every day he steps on the field he wants to get better,” Logue said. “Whatever he wants to do, nobody can stop him, that’s just him.”
Carter admits he has big plans.
“I came here with a new mindset, and that was I had to earn everything I got,” said Carter, who brushed off the notion that he’s now the face of the Georgia defense after so many talented players moved on.
“I wouldn’t say I’m the face,” Carter said. “I don’t know how to answer that question.”
What he can answer is the reputation he’s built for being one of the hardest hitters in the SEC.
Unfortunately, that’s a lesson even his teammates have learned the hard way.
In a video from Saturday’s scrimmage released by UGA, Carter is shown almost taking the head of running back Kenny McIntosh.
“I remember that play exactly. I did slow down a little bit to not injure one of my teammates,” said Carter, to the laughter of those in attendance. “Yeah, it could have been worse."
Carter said he learned a lot playing alongside former teammates Wyatt and Jordan Davis.
“Those guys taught me a lot … about how everything goes,” Carter said. “They’ve told me what I need to learn, what I need to do, the technique and explained why Coach (Tray) Scott coaches us like he has to coach us. JD played a big role in me coming here to do what I do.”
During a recent interview, Davis told reporters that Carter is actually stronger than he.
Is it true?
"I don’t know if that’s true, but there are a lot of strong guys on the team,” Carter said. “I don’t know who is stronger than me.”