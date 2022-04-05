Ladd McConkey is 'what you want in your program'

"Any time you can get a compliment from Coach Smart, it’s a good one," McConkey said. "That’s just kind of how I approach it, go out there, head down, grind, and do what they ask me to do," McConkey said. "I feel like that’s kind of how I’ve always approached and how I continue to approach it."

After emerging from obscurity to play a major role for the Bulldogs last season, that mindset now has McConkey as one of Georgia's top returning receivers.

He fielded a question about something Kirby Smart said about him earlier in the day. Smart had noted McConkey "is what you want in your program" due to his consistency and hard work.

"He’ll go run himself until his tongue hangs out and loses his juice. He’s certainly better with juice."

At this time last year, few people knew McConkey's name.

That changed quickly in 2021, where he went from redshirting in 2020 to playing in all 15 games for the Bulldogs. McConkey finished second on the team in catches (31), third in yards (447), and tied for second in touchdowns (five).

"Coming off my freshman year not really playing, it was definitely a little nerve-wracking at the beginning," McConkey said. "But it was awesome once I settled in and figured it out and got my rhythm going. It was a great time."

Since arriving in Athens, McConkey has displayed a work ethic that has Smart calling him an exemplary student-athlete.

"Every play, he gives you everything he’s got," Smart said. "There’s a level of consistency with Ladd that you know you’re going to get his very best every day. If anything, you have to be careful with how hard you work him because he’ll do exactly what you tell him to do. He’ll go run himself until his tongue hangs out and loses his juice. He’s certainly better with juice."

McConkey has now stepped fully into a leadership role among the receiver corps. Part of that is taking care of his body - he estimated he's added around 20 pounds since arriving in Athens.

Having learned from some other leaders who have departed the program, McConkey now also wants to show those younger than him what it takes to carve out a role.

"Coach Smart talks about you’ve got to earn everything," McConkey said. "I feel like that’s anybody’s shoes, not just me. Anybody that’s played, you’ve got to earn it and go out there and prove you can do it in practice and then transfer it over to the games."

Along with AD Mitchell and Kearis Jackson, McConkey figures to be one of the Bulldogs who sees the most game action this fall.

McConkey said he's ready for the challenge.

"I would just say we’re a bunch of guys that are going to go out there and play hard and give it our all every time," McConkey said. "When the ball’s thrown at us, (receivers coach Bryan McClendon) says you need to make every play. If it’s around you, go catch it, it doesn’t matter what happens. I feel like that’s kind of our strength, go out there and make plays and the rest will take care of itself."