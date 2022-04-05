Two more Georgia basketball players in transfer portal

A second and third Georgia basketball player have entered the NCAA transfer portal, UGASports has confirmed.

Sophomore guard Cam McDowell told UGASports via text that he has entered the portal. Other site sources confirmed that seldom-used forward Tyrone Baker also put his name in the portal.

They join Dalen Ridgnal, who entered the portal last week.

Neither McDowell nor Baker saw extensive playing time with the Bulldogs. McDowell only saw action in seven games, scoring just seven points, with seven assists and three rebounds.

Baker, meanwhile, only appeared in three games as a true freshman due to an injured hand, scoring two points.

After adding Longwood guard Justin Hill last Friday, the Bulldogs have four open scholarships.