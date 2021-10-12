The Daily Recap: The latest with JT Daniels

Here is the Oct. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Latest on Daniels

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t want to put a timetable on quarterback JT Daniels’ return from a lat injury. But the good news is Smart said Daniels is continuing to make strides with his recovery.

“You know how I feel about hypotheticals,” Smart said. “We’re trying to get JT back. He's much improved this last week, the end of the week. He had a really productive throwing session, I guess it was Thursday. For the game, he was able to throw more before the game than he was the previous week. We’re going to let him throw some today, although we're going light in practice.”

If Daniels is unable to play in Saturday’s game against Kentucky, backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will make his fourth start of the season. Bennett has started the past two games against Arkansas and Auburn, and also started against UAB when Daniels was out with an oblique injury.

Daniels was set to do some light throwing Monday, with more to come throughout the week.

“We’ll look to see how (Daniels) is, see where he is, and see what he can do, which is always the case,” Smart said. “But I’m not getting into hypotheticals like that right now. I just want to make sure we’ve got a healthy quarterback and keep our quarterbacks healthy by keeping them upright. That’s the objective.”

Other injury updates

Smart said safety Christopher Smith and left tackle Jamaree Salyer appear to have avoided serious injuries during Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Smith suffered a dislocated shoulder that was put back into place during the Auburn game. However, Smith didn’t feel he regained full strength during the game, which is why he didn’t return. It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to play against Kentucky.

“Chris had a shoulder that came out of place; we put it back in. He didn’t feel like he had 100 percent gained his strength back,” Smart said. “(Director of sports medicine) Ron (Courson) would say he’s seen guys who are back in a week from that. We’ll find out where he is. He’s one of the toughest people I’ve ever been around, so if Chris can play, he’ll play.”

Smart is optimistic about Salyer’s availability against the Wildcats.

“Jamaree had a slight ankle injury. It did not swell,” Smart said. “We thought he could have gone back. He’s probably not 100 percent, but we’re certainly hopeful he'll be ready to go.”

Smart is also hopeful that his receiving corps will receive a boost this week.

“We’re hoping to get Arian (Smith) back; we’re hoping to get Jermaine (Burton) back,” Smart said. “(Marcus) Rosemy-Jacksaint looked good in warmups to me, and probably could have played in an emergency, so we think we’re going to get him back.”