The Daily Recap: The latest with JT Daniels

Latest on Daniels
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t want to put a timetable on quarterback JT Daniels’ return from a lat injury. But the good news is Smart said Daniels is continuing to make strides with his recovery.
“You know how I feel about hypotheticals,” Smart said. “We’re trying to get JT back. He's much improved this last week, the end of the week. He had a really productive throwing session, I guess it was Thursday. For the game, he was able to throw more before the game than he was the previous week. We’re going to let him throw some today, although we're going light in practice.”
If Daniels is unable to play in Saturday’s game against Kentucky, backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will make his fourth start of the season. Bennett has started the past two games against Arkansas and Auburn, and also started against UAB when Daniels was out with an oblique injury.
Daniels was set to do some light throwing Monday, with more to come throughout the week.
“We’ll look to see how (Daniels) is, see where he is, and see what he can do, which is always the case,” Smart said. “But I’m not getting into hypotheticals like that right now. I just want to make sure we’ve got a healthy quarterback and keep our quarterbacks healthy by keeping them upright. That’s the objective.”
Other injury updates
Smart said safety Christopher Smith and left tackle Jamaree Salyer appear to have avoided serious injuries during Saturday’s game against Auburn.
Smith suffered a dislocated shoulder that was put back into place during the Auburn game. However, Smith didn’t feel he regained full strength during the game, which is why he didn’t return. It remains to be seen if he’ll be able to play against Kentucky.
“Chris had a shoulder that came out of place; we put it back in. He didn’t feel like he had 100 percent gained his strength back,” Smart said. “(Director of sports medicine) Ron (Courson) would say he’s seen guys who are back in a week from that. We’ll find out where he is. He’s one of the toughest people I’ve ever been around, so if Chris can play, he’ll play.”
Smart is optimistic about Salyer’s availability against the Wildcats.
“Jamaree had a slight ankle injury. It did not swell,” Smart said. “We thought he could have gone back. He’s probably not 100 percent, but we’re certainly hopeful he'll be ready to go.”
Smart is also hopeful that his receiving corps will receive a boost this week.
“We’re hoping to get Arian (Smith) back; we’re hoping to get Jermaine (Burton) back,” Smart said. “(Marcus) Rosemy-Jacksaint looked good in warmups to me, and probably could have played in an emergency, so we think we’re going to get him back.”
Anderson focuses on mental health
This offseason, following a year of living through the Covid-19 pandemic, outside linebacker Adam Anderson decided to do more to focus on his mental health.
"I felt like my mental health had to change a little and the way that I did things," Anderson said. "Just dealing with your eating habits or the things you go around with life in general."
Anderson partially credited his success this season to those adjustments he made. Through six games, Anderson has four sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.
"You learn from your mistakes and learn how that was your weakness," Anderson said. "When you have other players coming in, like freshmen or so, to actually learn like, okay, let me teach you what I learned before, so I can help you out as well. That way, you can use it on the field as well."
Smith to see Georgia again
Defensive lineman James Smith (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) is scheduled to watch Georgia in person for the third consecutive week. Smith visited Georgia for the Arkansas game and was in Auburn for UGA’s win over the Tigers.
Smith told Blayne Gilmer that he plans to be in Athens again for this week’s game against Kentucky.
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down Georgia’s offense and addressed just how well Stetson Bennett has played the past two weeks.
“For whatever reason, there is a segment of Georgia fans who believe Stetson Bennett cannot complete an accurate deep pass despite regular evidence proving otherwise,” Young wrote. “This launch to Ladd McConkey was perfect. Is Bennett perfect every time? Of course not. He does have the arm talent to make every necessary throw in Todd Monken's offense. Detractors would be wise to listen to Kirby Smart's assessment of Stetson Bennett and his ability. After all, coaches see his work most frequently.”
“Does Bennett have the arm of Matthew Stafford or Justin Herbert? No, but he's shown time and time again the ability to throw the deep ball and give his receiver a chance to make a play,” Rollins wrote. “His offensive coordinator continues trusts him to push the ball down the field, as evidenced by him having the fifth-highest average depth of target (12.3 yards) in the Power 5 over the past two seasons. Also, on throws over 20 yards down the field this season, Bennett is 6-13 for 299 yards, three touchdowns, five big-time throws (PFF's highest-graded throws), zero turnover-worth plays and a 92.5 passing grade.”
PFF report card
Following Georgia’s win over Auburn, Bennett and McConkey received favorable grades from Pro Football Focus. Bennett was awarded an 82.5 and McConkey earned an 88.6. Those were the two highest grades on Georgia’s roster this week.
Outside the Vent
Prospects weigh in after some big visits over the weekend.
Oklahoma is undecided on who will play at quarterback moving forward.
LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss the remainder of his season.
