James Smith is one of the No. 9 prospect in the Class of 2023. Smith is a defensive tackle at IMG Academy and a trainee at Madhouse Training. Madhouse has produced a lot of elite talent who are now in the NFL, including players like Marlon Davidson and Henry Ruggs.

Smith has now grown to 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds in his junior year. He's seen the Georgia Bulldogs play in person two weeks in a row. Smith visited Athens for Georgia's 37-0 victory over Arkansas and also visited Auburn Saturday. UGASports spoke to Smith and got his thoughts on his visit to Athens and also on seeing Georgia's defense the last couple of weeks.