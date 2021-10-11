Film Don't Lie: Georgia beats Auburn (offense)

Dayne: For whatever reason, there is a segment of Georgia fans who believe Stetson Bennett cannot complete an accurate deep pass despite regular evidence proving otherwise. This launch to Ladd McConkey was perfect. Is Bennett perfect every time? Of course not. He does have the arm talent to make every necessary throw in Todd Monken's offense. Detractors would be wise to listen to Kirby Smart's assessment of Stetson Bennett and his ability. After all, coaches see his work most frequently.

Brent: Does Bennett have the arm of Matthew Stafford or Justin Herbert? No, but he's shown time and time again the ability to throw the deep ball and give his receiver a chance to make a play. His offensive coordinator continues trusts him to push the ball down the field, as evidenced by him having the fifth-highest average depth of target (12.3 yards) in the Power 5 over the past two seasons. Also, on throws over 20 yards down the field this season, Bennett is 6-13 for 299 yards, three touchdowns, five big-time throws (PFF's highest-graded throws), zero turnover-worth plays and a 92.5 passing grade.