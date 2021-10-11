Monday News and Notes

No. 1 question is red meat for Kirby Smart

The question was inevitable, but you might as well have dangled a steak over the tiger cage at the zoo. You knew what the response was going to be. Such was the case during Monday’s Kirby Smart press conference when Georgia’s head coach was asked his thoughts on being the nation’s new top-ranked team. “It’s just a number, right?” Smart said. “The goal is to be No. 1 at the end of the season; you always know that.” Speaking for the players, senior linebacker Adam Anderson said the Bulldogs will not be affected by where they currently stand. “Honestly, at first, it excited me,” Anderson said. “You don’t want to get overwhelmed, thinking about that one position, or whatever. At the end of the day, you’ve got to remember what got you here now.” Smart feels confident his team will be able to do exactly that. “We’re not going to get caught up in that, unless you guys write about it,” Smart said. “That’s not a burden we carry. The burden we carry is how we play.”

Latest on JT Daniels

Quarterback JT Daniels’ injured lat muscle continues to heal, but Smart was not about to get drawn into any potential scenarios regarding Saturday’s game against 11th-ranked Kentucky (3:30 p.m., CBS). “You know how I feel about hypotheticals,” Smart said. “We’re trying to get JT back. He's much improved this last week, the end of the week. He had a really productive throwing session, I guess it was Thursday. For the game, he was able to throw more before the game than he was the previous week. We’re going to let him throw some today, although we're going light in practice.” Daniels has not played since the first quarter of Georgia’s win at Vanderbilt. With Stetson Bennett playing as well, Daniels’ will not be rushed, although Smart wants to have him back as soon as he can. “We’ll look to see how he is, see where he is, and see what he can do, which is always the case,” Smart said. “But I’m not getting into hypotheticals like that right now. I just want to make sure we’ve got a healthy quarterback and keep our quarterbacks healthy by keeping them upright. That’s the objective.”

Smart says Kentucky's offensive line is the best his team has seen to date

Georgia’s defensive front has dominated all comers six games into the season, but Smart said the offensive line his Bulldogs are about to see Saturday will be the best his team has seen all year. “For sure. They’ve got four draftable prospects, guys that go high in their transfer; their center is a really good player,” Smart said. “They’ve always had a good offensive line. They had a good offensive line last year, and they’ve got three or four back, plus the transfer from LSU.” The Wildcats’ starting offensive line consists of 6-7, 327-pound left tackle Dare Rosenthal (LSU transfer), with Kenneth Horsey (6-3, 302) at left guard. Center is Luke Fortner (6-6, 297), with Eli Cox (6-4, 301) at right guard and Darian Kinnard at right tackle (6-5, 338). The group has given up 10 sacks. “They’re committed to the run game in what they do, and they’re very physical,” Smart said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for how they play.”

