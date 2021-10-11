Adam Anderson focuses on mental health in strong start to season

Anderson credits some of that attention for his strong start to 2021.

Anderson knows how important mental health is for student-athletes. He began focusing more on his own mental health following the start of the Covid pandemic last March.

The foundation honors former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, who took his own life in January 2018. The mission of the organization is to "educate, advocate, and eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness, while funding programs that provide student-athletes with the tools and resources that support their mental health and wellness," according to its website.

Anderson noticed plenty of people struggling to cope when the pandemic began last year. From a football perspective, the Bulldogs saw spring practice canceled and faced swirling uncertainty over the fate of the fall season.

"I felt like my mental health had to change a little and the way that I did things," Anderson said. "Just dealing with your eating habits or the things you go around with life in general."

Players are often focused on short-term goals when they enter the program. Freshmen honors, stats, playing time—they all float to the forefront of a young player's mind.

The pandemic made Anderson take a longer-term approach.

"I feel like my focus was more, what am I trying to get out of life here?" Anderson said. "What is my end goal?"

When that phrase comes up with a player like Anderson, images of the NFL immediately spring to mind. Anderson has also noted at multiple times earlier this year that he's gunning for Georgia's single-season sack record.

But the senior outside linebacker has also become more of a leader. His change in mindset has led him to be a better teacher for his younger teammates.

"You learn from your mistakes and learn how that was your weakness," Anderson said. "When you have other players coming in, like freshmen or so, to actually learn like, okay, let me teach you what I learned before, so I can help you out as well. That way, you can use it on the field as well."

Through six games, Anderson is Georgia's sack leader with four quarterback takedowns. He also leads the Bulldogs in tackles for loss with 4.5.

Much of that has to do with his development as a player. Some of it, however, has to do with the mental health focus symbolized by that little black bracelet.

