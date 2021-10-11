Injury update: Some cautious optimism?

Although Kirby Smart did not have a lot of firm answers, the tone taken from Monday’s recap of Georgia’s injury situation was one of cautious optimism.

That includes some positive vibes on quarterback JT Daniels (lat), but also safety Christopher Smith (shoulder) and left tackle Jamaree Salyer (right ankle).

Per Smart, Daniels will do some light throwing this afternoon, with more to come later in the week.

Fingers are also crossed on Smith, who injured his shoulder early in Saturday’s 34-10 win at Auburn.

“Chris had a shoulder that came out of place; we put it back in. He didn’t feel like he had 100 percent gained his strength back. Ron would he’s seen guys who are back in a week from that. We’ll find out where he is,” Smart said. “He’s one of the toughest people I’ve ever been around, so if Chris can play, he’ll play.”

Salyer’s ankle injury could have been much worse.

“Jamaree had a slight ankle injury. It did not swell,” Smart said. “We thought he could have gone back. He’s probably not 100 percent, but we’re certainly hopeful he'll be ready to go.” Georgia’s receiving corps also appears to be getting healthier.

“We’re hoping to get Arian (Smith) back; we’re hoping to get Jermaine (Burton) back,” Smart said. “(Marcus) Rosemy-Jacksaint looked good in warmups to me, and probably could have played in an emergency, so we think we’re going to get him back.”

George Pickens obviously remains out, while Smart said he’s “not sure” on the status of Dominick Blaylock, who continues to deal with a hamstring injury.

“I’ll know a little more on Tuesday,” said Smart, who added that cornerback Ameer Speed will miss another week with an ankle injury. "He's playing really good for us, but I don't know when he will be back."

Running back Kenny McIntosh continues to deal with a slight hamstring injury.

“Kenny had a little bit of a hamstring. It never pulled, but it was one of those that was tight and bothering him. We’ve just been treading lightly. He warmed up; we thought he would be able to go,” Smart said. “He’ll be out there today repping, but we won’t be able to really tell until Tuesday when we see them full speed.”