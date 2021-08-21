The Daily Recap: The contingency plan at star

Here is the Aug. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Contingency plan

With Tykee Smith dealing with a foot injury, Georgia is tasked with sorting out its options at the star position. The most likely choice is Latavious Brini, who recorded five tackles and a pass deflection in Georgia’s win over Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

But other defensive backs are also repping at star, including safety Christopher Smith.

“We’ve got several people working there,” Christopher Smith said. “I’ve even received some reps there (Tuesday and Wednesday). It’s good for me to get some reps and learn a position.”

The Bulldogs still have three weeks to figure out what to do at star. Tykee Smith arrived at Georgia after transferring from West Virginia. He reunited with his old position coach Jahmile Addae, who made the move from Morgantown to Athens this offseason as well.

However, Tykee Smith injured his foot earlier this week and could miss anywhere between four to six weeks. Although he’s receiving reps at star along with others, Christopher Smith said he has a ton of confidence in Brini, the most logical option to fill in at the position.

​​“He goes out there and puts work in every day,” Christopher Smith said. “I’ve got full confidence in him.”

Van Pran reps as No. 1 center

Center Sedrick Van Pran has been taking reps as Georgia’s top center with Warren Ericson recovering from a hand injury. The redshirt freshman explained the transition he went through a year ago as he moved from high school ball to the SEC and the challenges that came along with it.

​​“I think that the most difficult thing for me is honestly taking coaching every day—taking the technique and just really getting in the film room,” said Van Pran, speaking to the Georgia beat media for the first time on Thursday evening. “It really is a tough thing coming from high school and you realize going to this level that you have to have to fix up some technique, not saying that you don’t have the God given ability. It really was an adjustment coming over here and fixing up some technique, fixing up some things, and really starting to play ball on the best level.”

Withstanding adversity

Given the recent run of injuries Georgia has experienced, Blayne Gilmer wrote that the Bulldogs have enough depth to overcome such an unfortunate development.

“While not ideal by any means, it's not as if the cupboard is bare at the tight end and star positions in the absence of (Darnell) Washington and (Tykee) Smith,” Gilmer wrote. “Three consecutive No. 1 ranked recruiting classes from 2018 to 2020 and the No. 5 ranked class in 2021 have ensured that Georgia's overall talent and depth are as good as any team in the country.”

Most wanted targets

Gilmer compiled a list of Georgia’s 10 most wanted targets in the class of 2022 at the present moment. Among the positions Gilmer profiles through is safety, an ever-important spot for the Bulldogs in this year’s class.

Lee impressed with Hankton

Class of 2023 receiver Cayden Lee (Westlake/Atlanta) said he has developed a solid connection with UGA receivers coach Cortez Hankton. Since his visit to Georgia on June 1, Lee and Hankton have kept in regular contact.

