Georgia's ten most wanted targets
The Georgia Bulldogs have fifteen commitments currently in the Class of 2022. A regular full class consists of around 25 scholarships. It's uncertain right now if Georgia will take more or less than 25 in the Class of 2022.
Working on the assumption that Georgia takes 25, UGASports brings you an analysis of the ten most wanted.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news