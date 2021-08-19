When UGASports broke the news that Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith would miss 4-6 weeks with foot injuries, some Georgia fans panicked.

We see the reactions (and occasional overreactions) to news on The Dawgvent. Many of the Georgia faithful are uncertain about UGA's ability to withstand the adversity that has piled up in fall camp.

Yet, the Georgia roster has specifically been built to handle this kind of adversity.

While not ideal by any means, it's not as if the cupboard is bare at the tight end and star positions in the absence of Washington and Smith. Three consecutive No. 1 ranked recruiting classes from 2018 to 2020 and the No. 5 ranked class in 2021 have ensured that Georgia's overall talent and depth are as good as any team in the country.

If not better.