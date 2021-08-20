Confidence in Brini grows

Latavious Brini, the stage is yours.

With Tykee Smith not expected to play in the opener against Clemson after suffering an injury to his foot, the redshirt freshman Brini appears to be the man Bulldog defensive coaches will ask to step up at Star.

“He goes out there and puts work in every day,” safety Christopher Smith said of Brini. “I’ve got full confidence in him.”

Defensive coordinator Dan Lanning does, too.

Although most assumed Smith would simply step in and take over the starting role at Star, Brini has been right there with him.

“Brini has been working at Star and safety,” Lanning said. “But yeah, we’ve got great competition there and certainly nobody is moving out and we’re going to see how it continue to work out during the fall.”

Lanning comments came prior to Smith’s injury. Still, the fact Brini appears in line to start against Clemson is not because there are no other options.

Senior William Poole has experience at the position. Adam Anderson has received reps there before. Smith acknowledged he’s cross-trained at the position.

“We’ve got several people working there,” Smith said. “I’ve even received some reps there (Tuesday and Wednesday). It’s good for me to get some reps and learn a position.”

Smith - who will team with Lewis Cine at safety - said the rest of the secondary also continues to take shape.

Smith noted that transfer cornerback Derion Kendrick “brings a lot of energy for us, is locked in at practice and never takes a day off.”

Redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo looks to the cornerback opposite Kendrick. Jalen Kimber, Ameer Speed, Nyland Green, Dan Jackson, along with freshmen Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and David Daniel are all pushing to get on the field.

Former running back Lovasea Carroll also continues to work at corner.



“Kelee has grown a lot. He’s locked in on coverage, his run fits have improved and he’s tackling better,” Smith said. “But all these guys have grown. I have full confidence in them also.”