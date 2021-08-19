Sedrick Van Pran on working as UGA’s No. 1 center

“I think that the most difficult thing for me is honestly taking coaching every day—taking the technique and just really getting in the film room,” said Van Pran, speaking to the Georgia beat media for the first time on Thursday evening. “It really is a tough thing coming from high school and you realize going to this level that you have to have to fix up some technique, not saying that you don’t have the God given ability. It really was an adjustment coming over here and fixing up some technique, fixing up some things, and really starting to play ball on the best level.”

The transition from playing center in high school to on a major college level has been somewhat of a challenge for Van Pran.

It wasn’t that long ago when Georgia’s Sedrick Van Pran was first introduced to the center position as an underclassman at Warren Easton High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, after never having snapped a ball in his life. Yet, by his senior season, the converted defensive lineman was considered the nation’s No. 1 center for the 2020 class. Now, as a mere redshirt freshman, Van Pran could very well be the Bulldogs’ starting center when they open up their season in two-and-a-half weeks on September 4.

As a true freshman last season, Van Pran appeared for only 25 snaps in three games at center. A year later, he is evidently in a three-way battle with junior Warren Ericson and senior Jamaree Salyer for the starting role at the position. Ericson, who is hindered with an injury to his snapping hand, has been simulating his role in practice, while also snapping with his opposite hand. Salyer was expected to likely start at the position he held down for most of last season—left tackle.

Van Pran credited both Ericson and Salyer in helping his transition, particularly the veteran senior.

“Jamaree has benefitted me. He helps me out in the ‘twist game,’” Van Pran said. “Jamaree sometimes helps me notice certain blitzes and things that are coming that I may not see, which he can see from a tackle’s perspective. He’s been a tremendous help. When he gets those center reps, just being able to watch him and see how he’s snapping his head, and things like that—doing different twists and things—it’s been a really big help.”

Although in a seemingly good position to be Georgia’s starting center to begin the 2021 season, Van Pran admits he needs to improve upon “playing above the neck—seeing different things, seeing safety rotations” before the Bulldogs open against third-ranked Clemson. Still, overall, he believes he is performing sufficiently after having played sparingly a year ago—something he credits head coach Kirby Smart and offensive line coach Matt Luke for helping him realize.

“I think Coach Smart does a great job of getting guys reps [at center], especially guys who are expected to help. He does a great job of rotating guys in and getting them good reps,” Van Pran said. “Overall, it hasn’t really been much of an adjustment [to work as the No. 1 center]. It’s really been mostly focusing on the things that Coach Luke has taught me. And I think it’s gone well so far.”