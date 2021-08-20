Four-star 2023 receiver Cayden Lee on UGA: 'It really feels like home'
Cayden Lee knew where he needed to be.
When the dead period ended, he wanted to visit the school he felt wanted him the most. On June 1, the 2023 four-star receiver made the trip to Athens to visit Georgia.
He didn't leave disappointed.
"Everything that I heard on the phone, I actually saw in person," Lee said. "That was awesome."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news