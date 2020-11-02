UGASports - The Daily Recap: Revisiting Georgia's win over Kentucky

Here is the Nov. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

LeCounte injured in traffic accident

Late Saturday, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident in Athens where he was on a motorcycle before being struck by a car. The incident occurred after the team arrived back from its 14-3 victory over Kentucky.

The accident was severe as he was hit by one car before being moved into another lane and getting hit by another. He was hospitalized and had at least a concussion and cracked ribs, according to Radi Nabulsi.

LeCounte’s mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte, told the AJC that her son is “lucky to be alive” after the accident.

Dawgs must get offense figured out

Anthony Dasher wrote that Georgia needs to quickly figure out how to get its offense back on track after a lackluster effort against Kentucky. Although the running game worked, quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two more interceptions and six of the team’s eight possessions resulted in zero points.

“Considering how banged up Georgia’s defense is following Saturday’s injuries to Jordan Davis, Julian Rochester, Quay Walker, Lewis Cine—and now word that safety Richard LeCounte was in some sort of motorcycle accident after the team returned to Athens Saturday night—it would certainly be nice if the offense could be counted on for more points than what we’ve seen so far,” Dasher wrote. “Because the way it sits now, it's difficult to picture the Bulldogs doing more than repeating as East champs at the rate they are going.”

No talk of QB change

After Georgia’s win, head coach Kirby Smart said zero discussion took place during the game about benching Bennett.

"No. There was no discussion about it, because I personally didn't,” said Smart—despite putting the onus on his junior quarterback for avoiding plays like the tipped pass and interception by Kentucky defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, with the Bulldogs at the 10-yard line and driving for score.

“A batted ball on a pass that he's got to get around a guy is not a real struggle,” Smart said. “I know you could say, 'If it happens once, shame on me. If it happens twice, shame on you,’ but it's one of those things where he's got to wrap the ball around it, he's got to throw it away, he's got to get another opportunity.”

They ran the damn ball, but...

Going back to the run game, Georgia was able to total 215 rushing yards with running back Zamir White totaling a career-best 26 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown. Yet the Bulldogs were only able to score two touchdowns in the game.

While Smart credited Kentucky’s offense for limiting possessions—as mentioned, Georgia only had eight for the game—the offense still had opportunities to score more points and force Kentucky to play catch-up. The offense failed to capitalize and ended up with two additional turnovers. Usually when you run the ball with this kind of efficiency while holding the other team to only three points, you’re winning by a much larger margin.

Smart said the offense has the capability to be better but just hasn’t shown it the past two weeks.

“I hope one day we get to show it,” Smart said. “I hope we get an opportunity to, because we get to go against a pretty good defense every day. I see them pass pro, I see them throw and catch the ball, I see us running the ball, I see us play action. I see a lot of good things out of our offense. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see a lot of that today.”

The case for Mathis

Brent Rollins writes that if the game-plan against Kentucky is what Georgia plans to do moving forward, then D’Wan Mathis should get another shot to start at quarterback.

“If your offense is going to be a run-first offense with a passing game consisting of screens, flairs/check downs to the backs, and an occasional deep shot off play-action (the passes to James Cook and Darnell Washington), where little is asked of the quarterback, then D'Wan Mathis should be the quarterback,” Rollins wrote. “He's the bigger threat with his legs. It's quite clear that the coaching staff is riding with Stetson Bennett. While the implications of that decision are a much longer discussion, Bennett must take care of the ball and take full advantage of big play opportunities when they're presented next week in Jacksonville.

“The Gators are obviously going to put more than three points on the scoreboard. We have continuously said we expect to see the pocket moved for Bennett on rollouts/bootlegs. Maybe this is the week we see it on a more frequent basis.”

Film don't lie

Rollins and Dayne Young broke down the film from the Georgia-Kentucky game, with the two noting that more flaws revealed than normal in a win.

"The troubling reality I noticed in the 14-3 Bulldogs victory is that Georgia and Kentucky operated in very similar fashion because of the same fatal flaw: passing attack futility. Georgia is far too talented to be simply a more athletic Kentucky," Young wrote.

"Kentucky's defensive style often forces a team to run the ball, and the Wildcats also controlled the time of possession with lengthy drives of their own," Rollins wrote. "However, it's quite telling that, after a bye week to regroup, self-scout and refocus, this is what Georgia chose to look like on the offensive side of the ball. Now, did Kirby Smart and the offensive staff know the likelihood of winning this game in this fashion was extremely high, and play some gamesmanship with the Gators? Possibly, but Dayne's final point is both eye opening, disheartening, and reality all in one."

PFF report card

Paul Maharry compiled the grades assigned to Georgia players by Pro Football Focus. Notably, left tackle Jamaree Salyer earned an 84.8 rating and linebacker Nakobe Dean received a rating of 82.9.

By the numbers

Dave McMahon compiled the important stats from Georgia’s win over Kentucky. Included was the fact this game concluded in two hours and 56 minutes. That’s almost unheard of in the modern football era.

Bouie commits

On Sunday, Georgia picked up a commitment from class of 2022 four-star cornerback Deyon Bouie (Bainbridge/Bainbridge).

"I honestly did think about other schools like Alabama, LSU and Auburn, but Georgia has always been my school," said Bouie. "Georgia has been my dream school, so it is hard for me to even think about turning them down. I have always wanted to go there. I gave other schools opportunities, and I listened to their coaches, but Georgia is where I want to be."

When it comes to his game, Trent Smallwood has evaluated that Bouie has all the traits to be a great man-to-man corner at the college level.

"The No. 5 prospect in the state of Georgia once again shows the ability to flip his hips and run stride for stride with the receiver," Smallwood wrote. "What I like most about Bouie is his ability to get his head turned to make a play on the ball. He doesn't lack ball skills when the football is in the air, as you see below. He's just a play-maker on the defensive side of the ball."

When it comes to speed, Jake Reuse likened Bouie to former Georgia receiver Mecole Hardman, an athlete who began his college career at cornerback before moving to offense.

"All in all, Bouie has the skills to play early and often in the Georgia secondary, though he’s certainly not of the mold of the Tyson Campbell or Ameer Speed-sized corners the Bulldogs have prioritized since Smart’s arrival to Athens," Reuse wrote. "Despite being on the smaller end of the tape, Bouie’s toolbox would make him a threat for any team, as reflected by his top 100 ranking."

