UGASports - Richard LeCounte involved in accident

Richard LeCounte involved in accident
Georgia starting safety Richard LeCounte was involved in a motorcycle accident after returning to Athens following the Bulldogs' victory over Kentucky on Saturday.
According to sources, LeCounte suffered a concussion and injures to his ribs. Details are hard to come by at the moment, but we will keep digging.
LeCounte had 13 tackles and three pass breaks ups versus the Wildcats earlier in the day.
Stay tuned.
UPDATE
I have spoken to family of @LilEasy_35 He was involved in traffic accident. He is responsive and injuries don’t appear to require surgery. @WJCLNews pic.twitter.com/TGiKcO5hyz— Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) November 1, 2020