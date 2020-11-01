UGASports - Film Review: Deyon Bouie clips and analysis

Film Review: Deyon Bouie clips and analysis
Georgia picked up its second commitment in three days when Class of 2022 defensive back Deyon Bouie announced his pledge to the Bulldogs. The Rivals100 standout had offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Florida, LSU, Oregon and others.
Bouie will not play at UGA for two years yet, but we'll step into the film room to take a look at exactly what the Bulldogs are getting.
ISLAND CORNER
Only a junior in high school, Bouie has all the tools to be an outstanding man-to-man corner at the next level for the Bulldogs. The one thing he lacks at this time is height, but Bouie has time to grow a few more inches as he is still maturing. The No. 60 nationally-rated prospect is a star on both sides of the ball for Bainbridge High School. As a sophomore, Bouie had three interceptions. As a freshman, Bouie helped lead his high school squad to a state championship, while picking off six passes and having 31 total tackles.
Below, we have a highlight of Bouie showing his ability in press man coverage. He shows the ability to flip his hips smoothly, run step for step with the receiver and get his head turned to make the interception.
