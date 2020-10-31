UGASports - Opinion: Postgame Reaction

As many coaches and fans have said throughout the years, a win is a win. The Bulldogs and Wildcats set back offensive football a few decades as Georgia won its 11th straight over Kentucky in probably the quickest, non-service academy, non-Paul-Johnson-at-Georgia Tech game over the past decade. While there are questions galore about the offensive side of the ball, let's start with a positive aspect to remember.

This game, at this point in the season, reminded me of another game. Think back to last year against Kentucky. Minus the time of day and weather, this was basically the exact same game. Much like Kentucky last season with Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback, the Wildcat game plan and lack of faith in their quarterback's passing ability was basically the same with first-time starter Joey Gatewood at the helm. Georgia was physically dominating from the beginning, knew it could be, and essentially shelved its quarterback like it did last season in the rain. Do you remember who the Bulldogs played in their next game following that ugly win? The Gators in Jacksonville. Despite the offensive struggles, from a big picture perspective, you're in the exact same position as a season ago—coming off an ugly victory against the Wildcats and heading to Jacksonville with the opportunity to basically seal the SEC East. Except you only have a week to prepare instead of two.