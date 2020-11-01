UGASports - PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Kentucky

PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Kentucky
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Dawgs snuck out of Lexington with a victory, but were the grades all treats or were some tricks? Below are those grades, presented by PFF.
Here's a frame of reference, as each player is graded on every snap in which they participate.
- 60-70 = average numbers for college
- 71-84 = above average to great starters
- 85+ is elite
* = starter
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news