UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia versus Kentucky

Film Don't Lie: Georgia versus Kentucky
Every week, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins break down the video and data from the most recent Georgia football game. This is Film Don't Lie.
Dayne: It is rare that a double digit conference win on the road reveals more flaws than it confirms strengths, but that's what happened for Georgia in Lexington. The Bulldogs were battered, and they return to Athens with an extensive list of injuries. The troubling reality I noticed in the 14-3 Bulldogs victory is that Georgia and Kentucky operated in very similar fashion because of the same fatal flaw: passing attack futility. Georgia is far too talented to be simply a more athletic Kentucky.
Brent: Kentucky's defensive style often forces a team to run the ball, and the Wildcats also controlled the time of possession with lengthy drives of their own. However, it's quite telling that, after a bye week to regroup, self-scout and refocus, this is what Georgia chose to look like on the offensive side of the ball. Now, did Kirby Smart and the offensive staff know the likelihood of winning this game in this fashion was extremely high, and play some gamesmanship with the Gators? Possibly, but Dayne's final point is both eye opening, disheartening, and reality all in one.
*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*
Offense: the good
Dayne: Darnell Washington should be a mismatch versus any defense because of his height and size. He showed decent hands as well on this catch. It may be a cliché around these parts, but incorporating more passes to Washington (a tight end), will tax defenses more. Credit to Stetson Bennett here too for stepping up and getting rid of the ball when Warren Ericson lost his block.
Brent: As our Radi Nabulsi said in his 3-2-1 report Friday, "Run the ball, don’t turn it over, sprinkle in play-action, so our Brent Rollins doesn’t beat his head on the wall." Outside of the turnover part, that's exactly what Georgia did. This was a beautiful first down, play-action delayed route from Washington, and Bennett made a great throw under pressure. This was actually the only time Bennett was pressured on his 15 drop-backs.
