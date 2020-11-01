UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia versus Kentucky

Dayne: It is rare that a double digit conference win on the road reveals more flaws than it confirms strengths, but that's what happened for Georgia in Lexington. The Bulldogs were battered, and they return to Athens with an extensive list of injuries. The troubling reality I noticed in the 14-3 Bulldogs victory is that Georgia and Kentucky operated in very similar fashion because of the same fatal flaw: passing attack futility. Georgia is far too talented to be simply a more athletic Kentucky.

Brent: Kentucky's defensive style often forces a team to run the ball, and the Wildcats also controlled the time of possession with lengthy drives of their own. However, it's quite telling that, after a bye week to regroup, self-scout and refocus, this is what Georgia chose to look like on the offensive side of the ball. Now, did Kirby Smart and the offensive staff know the likelihood of winning this game in this fashion was extremely high, and play some gamesmanship with the Gators? Possibly, but Dayne's final point is both eye opening, disheartening, and reality all in one.