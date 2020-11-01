UGASports - By the Numbers (Kentucky game)

2 – Stetson Bennett did not throw a touchdown pass on Saturday, but he did have a 2-yard touchdown run. It was his second touchdown rush of the season, and the third of his career.

2-for-19 – Georgia committed just two penalties in the game for 19 yards. It was the fewest penalties for the Bulldogs since last season’s Yellow Jacket game.

2:56 - The game lasted two hours and 56 minutes. I didn't think SEC games could go under three hours.

3 – The Bulldogs defense surrounded just three points to the Wildcats. This was the seventh time the Dawgs allowed three points or fewer under Kirby Smart, and the second straight time they've done it to the Wildcats (21-0).

4 – The Dawgs added four more sacks to its team total and now have 17 on the season.

5 – Bennett had two more interceptions, bringing his season total to five. All five have come in the last two games.

6 – Zamir White scored from 20 yards out on a fourth-down play. It was White’s sixth touchdown rush of the season.

7 – Devonte Wyatt had a career-high seven tackles against the Wildcats. All seven came in the first half.

11 – Georgia defeated Kentucky for the 11th straight season. It's the longest streak for either team. The Bulldogs' other 10-game win streak versus the Wildcats happened from 1978 to 1987.

12 – Georgia’s opening drive, which resulted in Bennett’s 2-yard touchdown rush, took 12 plays, all of them on the ground. One appeared to be a designed pass, but Bennett ended up running for a 2-yard gain.

13 and 1 – Richard LeCounte had a career-high 13 tackles and added a fumble recovery. He almost added an interception late in the game as well.

14 – Nakobe Dean led all Dawgs with a career-high 14 tackles. That doubles his previous high of seven.

14 – The Bulldogs scored just 14 points, tied for the fourth-fewest under Kirby Smart. Three of those five games happened in Smart’s first season on the job, and the other was last season’s SEC Championship game.

25:00 – The Dawgs had the ball for exactly 25 minutes of the game, compared to the Cats’ 35 minutes. That total was tied for the second shortest time of possession Georgia has had under Kirby Smart.

26-for-136 – White had career highs in both rushing attempts (26) and yards rushing (136). His previous highs were the 22 attempts earlier this season against Tennessee and the 92 yards he had in the Sugar Bowl. Georgia is 24-2 under Kirby Smart when it has a player rush for 100 yards or more in a game.

43/14 – The play selection for the Bulldogs was very much in favor of the run. The Bulldogs ran 57 total plays, and 43 ended up with Georgia running the ball. If this ratio sounds familiar, last season against Kentucky, Georgia had a 43/12 run-to-pass ratio.

60 – The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats for the 60th time in school history. The Cats become the third opponent against whom the Dawgs have at least 60 wins (Georgia Tech and Auburn).

101 – James Cook added 101 total yards, as he had 39 yards on the ground and added a team-high 62 through the air.

229 – Kentucky’s offense gained a total of 229 yards; 138 of those yards came on the ground after Georgia gave up 147 yards rushing to Alabama the game before and 115 in the first three games combined.

1981 – For the first time since 1981, the Bulldogs won on Halloween. That season, Herschel Walker and Georgia defeated Temple 49-3.