The Daily Recap: Recruits react to national title parade
Lonergan takes in junior day
Class of 2023 quarterback Dylan Lonergan (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.) took in Georgia’s junior day, which coincided with the program's national title parade and celebration. Lonergan said seeing Georgia finally win a national championship helped change his perception of the program.
Haynes offers recruiting update
Running back recruit Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) noted that he watched part of the national championship with his father, former UGA fullback Verron Haynes. Naturally, Verron Haynes was ecstatic about the outcome.
Haynes also spoke about how hard Georgia is recruiting him and the possible NIL opportunities he’d have with the Bulldogs.
‘All-day party’
Class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschton) described Saturday’s title celebration and junior day as an “all-day party.” Downs is a priority in this class as he said the coaching staff assured him he has a spot no matter if anyone else at his position commits before him.
Athens stands out to Parker
Rivals250 defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) told Jed May that the city of Athens’ response at the national championship parade was impressive to see. He said it showed just how much the fan base cares about the Georgia program.
Parker, who has both Georgia and Alabama recruiting him hard, said he expected the Bulldogs to play a much better game defensively in the rematch.
A crazed hero’s welcome for Stetson Bennett
The entire national championship celebration
Hankton leaves UGA staff
Georgia receivers coach Cortez Hankton left his position for the same at LSU. Hankton has been with the Bulldogs since the 2018 season, adding a passing game coordinator title in 2019. A native of New Orleans, Hankton adds a local presence as LSU looks to lock down in-state recruiting under new head coach Brian Kelly.
1980 champions react to the 2021 title
Patrick Garbin caught up with a number of players from the 1980 national title team to talk about this past season’s championship team.
“First, I am very proud of these young men, especially how they played in the fourth quarter and rose to the occasion on the biggest stage,” team captain Frank Ros said. “This team and the 1980 team have some unique similarities. Both teams had a strong group of leaders, a closeness among the players, and players who bought into ‘BIG TEAM, Little me.’ Although they may not realize it now, the 2021 team has cemented themselves in history. Not many people can say that for one moment in time, they were the best in the world.”
“I’m so happy for the UGA fan base! There should be no more teasing about NOT winning a title in 40 years!” quarterback Buck Belue said. “I’m so proud of the way this team delivered in the rematch with Alabama! Stetson played awesome in the two playoff games. The defense Hunkered Down in the rematch and pressured quarterback Bryce Young. So many Dawgs stepped up big. The 2021 Bulldog team is special! They are legends now!”
He called it way back when
No days off
Tykee Smith is coming back
