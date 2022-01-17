The Daily Recap: Recruits react to national title parade

Here is the Jan. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Lonergan takes in junior day

Class of 2023 quarterback Dylan Lonergan (Brookwood/Snellville, Ga.) took in Georgia’s junior day, which coincided with the program's national title parade and celebration. Lonergan said seeing Georgia finally win a national championship helped change his perception of the program.

Haynes offers recruiting update

Running back recruit Justice Haynes (Blessed Trinity/Roswell, Ga.) noted that he watched part of the national championship with his father, former UGA fullback Verron Haynes. Naturally, Verron Haynes was ecstatic about the outcome.

Haynes also spoke about how hard Georgia is recruiting him and the possible NIL opportunities he’d have with the Bulldogs.

‘All-day party’

Class of 2023 safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschton) described Saturday’s title celebration and junior day as an “all-day party.” Downs is a priority in this class as he said the coaching staff assured him he has a spot no matter if anyone else at his position commits before him.

Athens stands out to Parker

Rivals250 defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) told Jed May that the city of Athens’ response at the national championship parade was impressive to see. He said it showed just how much the fan base cares about the Georgia program.

Parker, who has both Georgia and Alabama recruiting him hard, said he expected the Bulldogs to play a much better game defensively in the rematch.

A crazed hero’s welcome for Stetson Bennett